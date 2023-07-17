"I wrote the bible for strippers" - When UFC beauty Vanessa Demopoulos explained why she wrote a book about her former career in adult industry

UFC women's strawweight fighter Vanessa Demopoulos has had quite the journey. While she made her MMA debut back in 2017, Demopoulos was also working as a stripper on the side for extra income.

However, Demopoulos quit her job as a stripper around 2021 to focus on her MMA career. After quitting her job, she wrote a book about her career in the adult industry. Speaking about the same in an interview with Ariel Helwani following her win over Maria Oliveira in November 2022, the 34-year-old explained why she chose to write a book.

While stating that she would never encourage someone to join the entertainment industry, she said:

"I wrote the bibles for strippers......I would never tell somebody to be an entertainer. Ever. Like, I don't condone, I'm not going to be like 'Hey, go do this,' but so many girls do. It's one of the oldest industries in the entire world, and I feel like if they're going to do this, at least have your head on your shoulders. Do it the right way."

While further talking about how she wants other girls to learn from her experience, Vanessa Demopoulos said:

"Like I said, I got to look in the mirror at the end up the day, and just have pride in who I am as a person, and I want to be able to give that gift forward to other girls as well."

Catch her comments in the video below (11:52):

When was Vanessa Demopoulos last seen in action?

Demopoulos was last seen in action against Karolina Kowalkiewicz earlier this year in May. Going into the bout with a three-fight winning streak, the 34-year-old was expected to extend her winning run in the UFC.

However, Karolina Kowalkiewicz seemed to have other plans for Vanessa Demopoulos. Kowalkiewicz put on a clinical performance and seemingly dominated her opponent for all three rounds of the fight to walk away with a unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27).

It is worth noting that Vanessa Demopoulos wanted to stay active in 2023 and aimed to fight four times this year. However, her plans have certainly been derailed after suffering a loss at the hands of Kowalkiewicz.