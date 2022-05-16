Video: Vanessa Demopoulos shows off incredible pole dancing skills 

Vanessa Demopoulos recently donned her coaching hat to teach top journo 'The Schmo' the art of pole dancing.

While in conversation with 'The Schmo', the UFC strawweight revealed some tricks of the trade, showing him some of her best moves. She further admitted that pole dancing was an extremely fun art form.

Demopoulos also went on to sign a copy of her book titled Stripper Bible for the combat sports reporter. Per Demopoulos, the book discusses matters that will help aspirants navigate their careers in the exotic entertainment industry.

Check out Vanessa Demopoulos' impressive moves on the pole right here:

Her background as an exotic dancer taught her the skills required to dance as gracefully as she does. Demopoulos previously admitted that she has been dancing professionally since the age of 18 and leaving that life for cage fighting was perhaps the hardest decision she's ever made.

Vanessa Demopoulos plans to jump into Michael Bisping's arms next

In a recent interaction with Helen Yee, Vanessa Demopoulos offered some insight into the viral moment that she shared with Joe Rogan at UFC 270. She further admitted that this could potentially become a signature celebration every time she wins a fight.

While discussing the same, Demopoulos sent Michael Bisping a message, warning him of her plans to jump into his arms. She subsequently advised 'The Count' to be ready and jokingly asked him not to drop her when she eventually jumps on.

Vanessa is currently hurtling towards a strawweight clash against Jinh Yu Frey. The fight is set to take place at UFC Fight Night on June 25. The event will most likely take place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

"Michael Bisping, you better beware man. Look out. Be ready, be ready. Don't drop me, homie. Yeah, I mean, it's got to be a thing right? I don't know. It was like so in the moment that, like, it just felt right. But we'll see. We'll see what happens."

Check out Vanessa Demopoulos' full interaction with Helen Yee right here:

