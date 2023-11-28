“I wrote down the steps on the whiteboard” – Alex Roberts says ONE Championship was his main goal from the start

To Australian slugger Alex Roberts, there is no bigger stage of the fight world than ONE Championship, and that only makes him even more pumped to reap a positive result when he debuts in a colossal clash in the main event of ONE Fight Night 17.

The athlete nicknamed ‘The Viking’ never shied away from a scrap in his youth and throughout his earlier days as a professional fighter.

That mindset eventually led him to the biggest opportunity of his career inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on Friday, December 8.

Going up against Roman Kryklia for the inaugural ONE heavyweight Muay Thai world title, the Perth slugger hopes to punch his ticket to stardom and get his promotional tenure off to a dream start.

Looking back at his journey, Alex Roberts had this to say in an interview with 24ssports:

“A few years ago I wrote down the steps on the whiteboard. The WBC belts were basically the stepping stone: the WBC national title, the national title, the international title, and the world title [titles]. And after that came ONE championship.”

Based on the tasks he has accomplished on his board, which includes a WBC heavyweight Muay Thai world title amongst other prestigious prizes, the only thing left for him is the most sought-after piece of belt in the fight game today – ONE gold.

Alex Roberts needs to up his intensity to beat Roman Kryklia

Attaining what looks like the missing piece in the jigsaw puzzle for the slugger from down under will be very special, especially against the towering presence of Roman Kryklia.

The 6-foot-7 Ukranian superstar has practically looked unstoppable for most of his career, and he’s taken that menacing style to the Circle with five successive wins and finishes overIraj Azizpour, Guto Inocente, and Tarik Khbabez.

However, like in every fight, it’s anyone’s for the taking, and Alex Roberts needs to ensure he strikes first with his brutal yet simple artillery and avoid being a static target to Kryklia’s lethal kicks and hands.

Should the 34-year-old from Australia do just that, he can go on to achieve his dream and attain the biggest win of his career against the ONE light heavyweight kickboxing king.

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch the entire card, including the headline attraction action of ONE Fight Night 17 live and for free in U.S. primetime on December 8.