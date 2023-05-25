Ian Garry has had a stellar start to his career in the UFC, and recently scored his most impressive victory in the cage. Despite being on top of the world, the newly ranked welterweight has been called out for a fight in Boston later this year by a fellow rising talent who possesses destructive knockout power.

'The Future' found himself in a high-profile matchup against Daniel Rodriguez last time out but his confidence never waivered ahead of the bout. Heading into his meeting with 'D-Rod', the prospect predicted he would land a head kick and be the first to finish his tough opponent and he did exactly that on fight night.

In a recent short interview, Joaquin Buckley once again fired shots at those training under the Kill Cliff banner and issued a UFC 292 challenge to Ian Garry, saying:

"I want all of Kill Cliff, man. Anybody. Why Kill Cliff? Easy work. A lot of 170s over there, easy work... Good knockout [Ian Garry]. Boston, let's get it."

Following his aforementioned victory over Rodriguez, Ian Garry set his sights on UFC mainstay Neil Magny who he believes is the perfect challenge for him next. 'The Haitian Sensation' has enjoyed his fair share of ups and downs inside the octagon and would like to get back to winning ways in his next appearance after his recent loss to Gilbert Burns.

Watch Joaquin Buckley call for the head of all welterweights training under Kill Cliff in the video below.

Is Ian Garry vs. Joaquin Buckley a realistic next fight?

After fighting his way into the top 15 at welterweight, Garry will likely not want to fight a unranked opponent next, but his ideal matchup may not be attainable at this time.

UFC 292 in Boston is set to commence on August 19 and Neil Magny—the Irishman's preferred next bout—is scheduled to compete less than two months earlier. The veteran Magny will welcome the surging Phil Rowe into the octagon on June 24.

As both men are without an opponent, fans on social media are beginning to talk about the potential matchup. If it goes ahead for UFC 292, it will be another huge fight to add to a card headlined by the rumored Aljamain Sterling vs. Sean O'Malley bantamweight title brawl.

