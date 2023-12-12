“Ian Garry is gonna get run into the ground” - UFC 296 press conference set to feature entire main card lineup on stage, fans on edge

The UFC 296 press conference promises to be a fiery affair, with the entire main card lineup facing off on stage on 14 December. However, all eyes are on Irish prospect Ian Garry, who has courted controversy in recent months.

Garry, along with his wife Layla Anna-Lee, has faced public scrutiny in recent weeks, leading some to warn the young fighter about the potential for heated exchanges at the presser. Colby Covington, notorious for his inflammatory remarks, is one fighter that people have warned Garry against.

UFC's announcement of the full main card lineup for the presser sent fans into a frenzy, with many predicting a verbal brawl of epic proportions. Comments on social media were a mix of anticipation and concern:

"This will be lively, Ian Garry is gonna get run into the ground 🤣"

"Garry better not speak"

"Full deck and we cant wait for Garry to be cooked ❤️"

"Good luck Ian Garry 🤣🤣🤣"

"Ian about to catch some fire"

"Hopefully this lives by expectation and becomes press conference of the year"

UFC 296: Championship clashes and more heat up the octagon for the year-end showdown

The UFC prepares to close out 2023 with a championship double-header at UFC 296 on December 16. Taking center stage at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada will be Leon Edwards and Colby Covington as they will lock horns in a highly anticipated welterweight title showdown. Alexandre Pantoja and Brandon Royval will clash for the flyweight belt in the co-main event.

Shavkat Rakhmonov, a rising welterweight star, takes on the legendary Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson in a clash of styles. Meanwhile, fan-favorite Ian Garry meets former teammate Vicente Luque in what could be a striking spectacle.

Adding to the intrigue, UFC veteran Tony Ferguson faces surging newcomer Paddy Pimblett in a pivotal fight. A win for Ferguson could reignite his career, while a loss might spell the end of the road for 'El Cucuy.'

The main card kicks off at 8 PM PT/11 PM ET in the US, translating to 3 AM GMT on December 17th for UK audiences and 8:30 AM on December 17th for Indian viewers. The main event is expected to start approximately two and a half hours later.