Ian Garry landed the perfect kick - Chris Curtis details injury that forced him out of Noche UFC fight

Chris Curtis recently opened up about the injury that forced him out of his Noche UFC fight. 'The Action Man' was slated to face Anthony Hernandez in a middleweight contest on September 16. However, Curtis was forced out of the bout due to picking up an injury during training.

Curtis reportedly made an injury to his ribs worse after sparring with fast-rising middleweight contender Ian Garry. While Curtis was looking forward to getting back in the win column against Hernandez, it seems the No.14-ranked middleweight might have to wait a bit longer.

In a recent tweet, Chris Curtis confirmed his exit from the Noche UFC card and outlined what caused his injury. He wrote:

"Words out, had to pull out from September 16. I jacked a rib up wrestling, and @iangarryMMA landed the perfect kick to finish it off. That's the fight game sometimes... if I didn't have bad luck, I would have no luck at all. Good luck, and my apologies to Fluffy. Next time brotha."

After a fan asked why Garry kicked him despite the hurt rib, Curtis clarified:

"He didn't know. I thought it was just a little sore so I wasn't concerned about it. At any given time pike six things on me hurt."

Roman Kopylov to replace Chris Curtis at Noche UFC

After Chris Curtis was forced out of his scheduled bout against Anthony Hernandez due to an injury, the UFC went ahead and booked a replacement fighter. Roman Koyplov will now take Curtis' place on the card and will face Hernandez on September 16.

As per a recent report by Mike Heck and Damon Martin of MMA Fighting, Kopylov has agreed to step in on a four-week notice to replace 'The Action Man' and will be looking to secure his fourth straight victory. This fight will mark a quick turnaround for the 32-year-old Russian, as he last competed at UFC 291 on July 29.

Kopylov is on an impressive three-fight win streak and last defeated Claudio Ribeiro via second-round knockout. Meanwhile, Anthony Hernandez will be coming off an equally impressive four-fight win streak, having defeated Rodolfo Vieira, Josh Fremd, Marc-Andre Barriault, and Edmen Shahbazyan.

Meanwhile, Chris Curtis is expected to undergo medical treatment and physical rehabilitation. 'The Action Man's last fight against Nassourdine Imavov was scored a 'No Contest' after an accidental clash of heads left him unable to continue fighting. Before that, Curtis lost to Kelvin Gastelum at UFC 287 via unanimous decision.