Ian Garry plans middleweight move with express desire to beat Sean Strickland “so bad he forgets all his childhood trauma”

Ian Garry recently blasted Sean Strickland for comments he made regarding his wife and expressed a desire to move up to 185 pounds to fight him in the near future.

The Irishman had been the target of many fighters after a book his wife had written in the past came to light. During his appearance on The MMA Hour, the unbeaten welterweight prospect sounded off on the reigning middleweight champion's social media tirades regarding his wife and attributed Strickland's trash talk to him projecting his childhood trauma on others.

'The Future' also brought up that he doesn't believe Strickland will be middleweight champion for much longer. He mentioned that he is eager to settle their differences inside the octagon and mentioned that he is confident that their bout would be a one-sided affair, saying:

"Whoever talks or mentions me, my wife, or my family in that way, I'm gonna lay my hands on them. And in an ideal world towards the end of the year, I don't think Sean Strickland's gonna be champion anymore and I believe there's absolutely an opportunity for me to step up to middleweight and give him a hurting. And maybe I'll beat him so bad that he'll forget all that trauma from his childhood and he could thank me."

Check out Ian Garry's comments below:

Expand Tweet

Strickland hasn't been one to shy away from sharing his opinion, so it will be interesting to see how he will respond to Garry's comments.

Ian Garry expresses interest in fighting Colby Covington

2023 was a great year for Ian Garry in terms of his UFC career as he ascended the rankings and is now in a position where he could be closing in on the welterweight title picture.

During the aforementioned appearance, 'The Future' outlined his career trajectory for 2024 and noted that he expects big fights to be on the horizon. He is scheduled to fight Geoff Neal at UFC 298 and mentioned that he will be setting his sights on Colby Covington next, saying:

"I am going to box the ears off of Colby Covington for some of the stuff he said. And there isn't gonna be anybody in that world or in this octagon who's gonna be able to save him. I promise you now, I'll finish him...Colby Covington is gonna be slapped and I hope I hit him so hard that he's never able to speak again."

Expand Tweet