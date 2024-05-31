Ian Garry recalls how Conor McGregor's victory over Chad Mendes influenced him: "Just screamed at the top of my lungs"

Ian Garry recently recalled Conor McGregor's win over Chad Mendes at UFC 189 in 2015 and the impact it had on him. The Irishman noted that it was an influential moment for him, as he soon would embark on his own journey and attempt to follow in his countryman's footsteps.

McGregor vs. Mendes came together on short notice as 'The Notorious' was originally scheduled to challenge the then-featherweight champion Jose Aldo in the main event. However, the Brazilian was forced to withdraw from the bout and the promotion booked an interim title fight instead.

While answering fan questions on his Instagram account, 'The Future' recalled watching 'The Notorious' take on Mendes at a bar in Spain and his reaction to what transpired. Garry mentioned that McGregor's win inspired him and he was overcome with joy seeing his countryman win the interim featherweight championship. He said:

"I ran outside...I jumped up, I ran out the door, I went outside. I knew there was no one out, it was like 7:00 in the morning at this point and I just went, 'Ahh!' Just screamed at the top of my lungs."

Check out Ian Garry's full video below:

Ian Garry and Conor McGregor set to compete on the same UFC event

Ian Garry will have a full circle moment of sorts as he is set to compete on the very same card as Conor McGregor next month at UFC 303.

'The Notorious' will be making his long awaited octagon return against Michael Chandler in the main event. It will be his first bout since suffering his leg injury against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in 2021.

Meanwhile, Garry is also scheduled to compete against a Bellator veteran as he will fight No.13 ranked Michael 'Venom' Page. 'The Future' is coming off a decision win over Geoff Neal and will look to keep his undefeated record intact while also inching closer towards a welterweight title shot.

Check out Ian Garry's post regarding his UFC 303 bout against Michael 'Venom' Page below: