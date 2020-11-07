Ian Heinisch and Brendan Allen pull down masks for tense staredown at UFC Vegas 13 weigh-in

Ian Heinisch and Brendan Allen partook in an intense staredown ahead of their Middleweight bout at UFC Vegas 13. As Heinisch approached Allen for their weigh-in staredown, the latter pulled down his mask and seemingly attempted to intimidate his foe.

In response to his opponent's gesture, Heinisch too pulled down his own mask and engaged in an intense staredown with Allen ahead of tomorrow’s Middleweight clash.

Although such acts of intimidation are common during wegh-ins, the COVID-19 pandemic has forced fighters and promotions to be extra cautious.

Masks and other safety measures related to the prevention of COVID-19 transmission have become a regular feature in most combat sports organizations, including top MMA promotions such as the UFC and Bellator.

HEINISCH vs ALLEN! #UFCVegas13 is LIVE and FREE TOMORROW on @ESPN and ESPN+ at 10pm ET pic.twitter.com/Aw9glrYtAf — danawhite (@danawhite) November 6, 2020

A Hurricane returns to Vegas ⛈



📝 #DWCS alumn @IanHeinischMMA is here to cause chaos at middleweight!



[ DWCS - Wednesday | #UFCVegas13 - Saturday ] pic.twitter.com/LztdjpU40M — UFC (@ufc) November 3, 2020

Ian Heinisch and Brendan Allen look to break into the upper echelons at Middleweight

Ian Heinisch holds an MMA record of 14 wins and three losses and is regarded as one of the more exciting Middleweight up-and-comers today.

Heinisch faced several challenges in his younger years and had in fact encountered serious legal issues that witnessed him spend time in jail. However, the talented martial artist eventually turned his life around and has been competing as a professional MMA fighter since 2015.

Ian Heinisch was on a two-fight losing streak entering his most recent fight that came against Gerald Meerschaert in June of this year.

Heinisch had suffered a pair of unanimous decision losses to Derek Brunson and Omari Akhmedov respectively and had his back against the proverbial wall ahead of his fight with Meerschaert. Nevertheless, The Hurricane ended up securing a highly impressive first-round TKO victory over Meerschaert, thereby returning back to winning ways.

Meanwhile, Brendan Allen (15 wins and three losses) – who, like his opponent Ian Heinisch, has been a professional MMA fighter since 2015 – is on a seven-fight winning streak.

Heinisch and Allen were initially supposed to face one another at UFC on ESPN: Poirier vs. Hooker back in June of this year, but due to The Hurricane suffering an injury, Allen faced Kyle Daukaus whom he beat via unanimous decision.

The fight between Ian Heinisch and Brendan Allen was subsequently re-booked for UFC Vegas 13 that’ll take place on November 7th, 2020, at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada.

UFC Vegas 13 is being headlined by a five-round Light Heavyweight bout between top contenders Thiago Santos and Glover Teixeira.

Which fighter do you believe would emerge victorious in the fight between Ian Heinisch and Brendan Allen? Sound off in the comments.