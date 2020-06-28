UFC on ESPN 12: Brendan Allen out strikes Kyle Daukaus to secure decision win

Brendan Allen secures a unanimous decision win over Kyle

After the win, Brendan Allen called out Ian Heinisch

UFC on ESPN 12 main card witnessed a clash of a pair of middleweight prospects when Brendan Allen faced Kyle Daukaus. The fight was between two young contenders, with both being under 30, and hence wasn't something that was under the spotlight for the card. However, the two despite that did manage to get a good place on the card.

Brendan Allen entered the fight with a record of 14-3 riding a massive 6 fight winning streak. Brendan Allen was a Dana White Tuesday Night Contender series prospect and had amassed 2 wins in the UFC. Brendan Allen was someone who had rose to prominence by fighting in the LFA and today stood as a known UFC fighter.

Kyle Daukaus entered the fight as an undefeated fighter with a record of 8-0. This was Kyle Daukaus first fight in the UFC and was serving as a replacement to Ian Heinisch. Kyle Daukaus had a great opportunity at hand here because a win over a prospect like Brendan Allen could propel him to immediate mainstream attention. Kyle Daukaus was a skilled submission artist who was known for securing chokehold wins.

Brendan Allen wins via unanimous decision

The fight opened with the to sharing a bunch of leg kicks before Brendan Allen finding a massive knee that dropped Kyle Daukaus. Brendan Allen spent the rest of the round getting the better of Kyle Daukaus securing the round for himself.

The next round was way closer with Kyle Daukaus managing to push back at Brendan Allen but still didn't really get the chance to take control over the striking of Brendan Allen. The last round is where the fight gets interesting. Kyle Dakaus kind of finds his place in the fight and tries very hard to find a place to submit Brendan Allen but fails.

Brendan Allen defeated Kyle Daukaus via Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-27, 30-27)

After the fight, Brendan Allen calls out Ian Heinisch in the post-fight interview.