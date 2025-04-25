Ian Machado Garry cuts unfiltered promo for UFC Kansas City main event while roasting Joaquin Buckley, Sean Brady, and Neil Magny

Ian Machado Garry was in full promotional mode ahead of UFC Kansas City. In an interview with FULL SEND MMA, 'The Future' took aim at three high-profile names in the welterweight division, one of whom he has already fought and beaten via dominant unanimous decision.

His targets were Joaquin Buckley, Sean Brady, and of course, Neil Magny. The Irishman poked fun at Buckley's English, even though the latter is American. Meanwhile, he taunted Brady's physical appearance, before reigniting his feud with Magny by highlighting 'The Haitian Sensation's' recent poor run of form. Garry said:

"Joaquin Buckley barely speaks f*cking English, and Sean Brady looks like he's out of Lord of the Rings. So no one gives a f*ck about these guys. Neil Magny's soul is in here [reaches into pocket]. There's his soul. You watched that fight, right? Neil Magny's never been the same since I took his soul. It's right there, he's in the bottom of my hand."

However, Buckley, Brady, and Magny weren't the only fighters he trash-talked. He promised to beat Carlos Prates in one-sided fashion and head to Montreal, Canda to be cage-side for Belal Muhammad's welterweight title defense against Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 315.

"Saturday night, Carlos Prates gets his a*s handed to him and I'm heading straight to Montreal because that belt is inevitably going to be wrapped around my waist."

Check out Ian Machado Garry's pre-fight promo (0:00 and 0:47):

Garry has always been a ufc-veteran-i-m-literally-fighting-custody" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" data-is-sponsored="false">trash-talker, occasionally drawing comparisons to the great Conor McGregor due to both men being brash, sharp-tongued Irishmen. However, he has yet to reach the same championship heights that his countryman did.

Ian Machado Garry often taunts his opponents before fight night

At UFC 292, Ian Machado Garry was scheduled to fight Geoff Neal. Ahead of the bout, the Irishman began producing t-shirts with Neal's mugshot printed on the front. The matchup was ultimately scrapped after Neal withdrew from it for undisclosed reasons, but Garry regarded the pullout as a moral victory.

The pair were eventually matched up again for UFC 298, which saw a more cautious performance than what Garry had promised. He was wary of Neal's punching power and won an uninspired split-decision.

