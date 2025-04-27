  • home icon
  • Ian Machado Garry demands respect with fiery message after UFC Kansas City win over Carlos Prates: "The world better realize"

By Nilaav Gogoi
Modified Apr 27, 2025 16:46 GMT
UFC Fight Night: Machado Garry v Prates - Source: Getty
Ian Machado Garry lashes out after defeating Carlos Prates. [Image courtesy: Getty]

Ian Machado Garry is fresh off a unanimous decision victory against Carlos Prates at UFC Kansas City. Immediately after the bout, the Irishman delivered a passionate message to the public.

For context, Garry had short-notice opponents in his last two bouts. At UFC 310, he fought against Shavkat Rakhmonov and lost. However, it was not so in his recent fight against Prates.

At UFC Kansas City, 'The Future' delivered a dominant performance to secure victory. Following that, during a post-fight interview with FULL SEND MMA, the Irishman stated:

"I didn't have to accept this fight [against Prates]. That's my back-to-back second fight in a row in short notice...The world better realize and put some f**king respect on my name, love me or hate me, you better show me some f**king respect now."
Check out Ian Garry's comments below:

Ian Machado Garry lays down his next fight plans

Since his debut in the UFC, Ian Machado Garry has frequently put on dominating performances. He is currently considered one of the top welterweight fighters, with a record of 9-1 in the promotion. With his eyes on a title fight, Garry spoke about his plans after his recent win against Carlos Prates.

During the post-fight press conference at UFC Kansas City, 'The Future' said:

"You guys know I have visions in my mind. Well, let me tell you what's next. I'm going to fight the winner [of Belal Muhammad vs. Jack Della Maddalena], I believe it's Belal, and that's nothing against Jack, I just believe stylistically Belal has what it takes to get this fight done, and quite convincingly."
He added:

"I'm going to fight Belal next. I'm going to beat Belal. Belal has said it many times [that] I'm the toughest opponent in the division for him. Then, when Belal doesn't have the belt, there's a certain pound-for-pound No.1 who wants to come up, and his name is Islam Makhachev. I beat him, I take that status, I win my first title defense, and then Shavkat gets the rematch."
Check out Ian Machado Garry's comments below:

