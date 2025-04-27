Ian Machado Garry takes aim at Islam Makhachev while outlining his three fight plan to welterweight glory and beyond

Ian Machado Garry has shared that he wants to fight pound-for-pound king Islam Makhachev for his first title defense after he has claimed the welterweight belt by beating reigning champion Belal Muhammad.

The Irishman secured a decision victory after a five-round battle against Carlos Prates in the headliner for UFC Kansas City. In his post-fight press conference, Garry has revealed that he has his next three opponents planned out.

Garry appears to believe that Muhammad will successfully defend his title against Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 315 on May 10. According to him, 'Remember the Name's' constant pressure and ability to mix the martial arts will be too much for the Australian to handle.

'The Future' has expressed his desire to fight Makhachev at 185 pounds after winning the welterweight belt. He then wishes to avenge his sole loss against Shavkat Rakhmonov for his second potential title defense.

"You guys know I like plans right? You guys know I have visions in my mind. Well, let me tell you what's next. I'm going to fight the winner [of Belal Muhammad vs. Jack Della Maddalena], I believe it's Belal, and that's nothing against Jack, I just believe stylistically Belal has what it takes to get this fight done, and quite convincingly."

He added:

"So I'm going to fight Belal next. I'm going to beat Belal. Belal has said it many times [that] I'm the toughest opponent in the division for him. Then when Belal doesn't have the belt, there's a certain pound-for-pound No.1 who wants to come up, and his name is Islam Makhachev. I beat him, I take that status, I win my first title defense, and then Shavkat gets the rematch. I'm going to go out there and I'm going to dismantle that man and prove that he never won that fight."

Check out Ian Machado Garry's comments below (34:04):

