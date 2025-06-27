Ian Machado Garry recently opened up about his next bout and named two welterweight contenders that he'd hope to see standing across from him in the octagon. Garry also expressed interest in competing as soon as possible.

The Irishman is coming off a unanimous decision win over Carlos Prates last April, which reinserted him in the welterweight title picture. It was an important win for 'The Future' as he bounced back from his lone career loss to Shavkat Rakhmonov.

In his latest appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, Garry named Sean Brady and former welterweight champion Belal Muhammad as ideal opponents. 'The Future' mentioned that he has already agreed to fight them both and wants to remain active. He said:

"I have said yes to Belal [Muhammad] and I've said yes to Sean Brady. This week, I am trying to have a meeting with the UFC and organize everything, just get it finalized... I just want to fight. I've told you this, I don't want to be in this political battle of I'm just gonna try to hold my spot, try maintain relevancy... I want to be active, I want to beat the best in the world. Those two guys are number one and two in the world."

Check out Ian Machado Garry's comments below:

Ian Machado Garry would prefer fighting Belal Muhammad over Sean Brady

Ian Machado Garry also told Ariel Helwani that he would prefer a bout against Belal Muhammad rather than one against Sean Brady.

In the aforementioned clip, Garry mentioned that Muhammad would be a more appealing opponent, especially considering he is the former UFC welterweight champion and has a knockout win over Brady. 'The Future' said:

"I have a preference of leaning towards Belal for reasons that are very obvious. Former champion, just lost the belt in a close fight with Jack Della Maddalena. Has fought Sean Brady and knocked [him] out, and is number-one in the world. So for me, I lean towards fighting Belal."

Check out the full episode featuring Ian Machado Garry's appearance below:

