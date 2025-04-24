Ian Machado Garry vs. Carlos Prates stats comparison: UFC record, age, height, weight, reach, and knockout ratio

With UFC Kansas City days away, an Ian Machado Garry vs. Carlos Prates stats comparison is due. The two men couldn't be more different from each other, with the Irishman being a fleet-footed out-fighter with an obsession with 'clean' performances, even at the cost of a finish.
Meanwhile, Prates is a punishing Muay Thai striker with dynamite in his hands. However, there are more differences between the pair than their respective fighting styles. One is an Irishman, the other a Brazilian, but what else is there to separate the pair?
Ian Machado Garry vs. Carlos Prates: Age, height, weight, and reach
Ian Machado Garry was born on Nov. 17, 1997, in Portmarnock, Fingal County, Ireland, making him 27 years old. He is, therefore, four years younger than Carlos Prates, who is 31 years old, having been born on Aug. 17, 1993, in Taubaté, São Paulo, Brazil.
In terms of their physical stature, Garry is the taller man, standing 6 feet 3 inches tall, which is massive for a welterweight. By comparison, Prates is two inches shorter at 6 feet 1 inch tall. Curiously, the Irishman has short arms for a man of his height, with only a 74-inch reach.
Meanwhile, Prates has a 78-inch reach. Although both men fight at welterweight, Garry weighed in at 171 pounds for his short-notice UFC 310 loss to the unbeaten Shavkat Rakhmonov. His Brazilian foe, though, last stepped on the scale at 170.5 pounds before knocking out Neil Magny at UFC Vegas 100.
Ian Machado Garry vs. Carlos Prates: UFC record and knockout ratio
Ian Machado Garry vs. Carlos Prates is a matchup that will set the tone for the welterweight division, especially if the Brazilian emerges victorious. He stands to gain the most from beating Garry, who is ranked #7 compared to his #13 ranking. Moreover, the Irishman is more accomplished.
Garry, who is 15-1, is a former Cage Warriors welterweight champion and has faced higher-level opponents. As a finisher, he has seven TKOs/knockouts in 15 wins, granting him a 46.6% knockout percentage. Prates, by comparison, is 21-6, with 16 TKOs/knockouts to his name for a 76% knockout percentage.
Ian Machado Garry vs. Carlos Prates: The prediction
Ian Machado Garry vs. Carlos Prates is a clash of styles. While there is a risk of a knockout loss for Garry, he has a decent understanding of how he can best win fights.
Prates has never been tested at the elite level, and Garry may very well wrestle him to an uninspiring but convincing win.