IBF lightweight title fight between George Kambosos and Vasyl Lomachenko reportedly set to be announced today

According to some reports, George Kambosos vs. Vasyl Lomachenko is set to be announced later today, Jan. 30, 2024. The two will reportedly fight for the vacant IBF lightweight title, with the bout set to take place on May 12 in Perth, Australia.

The news was reported Top Rank and was later shared on X (formerly Twitter) by IFL TV in a tweet which read:

"KAMBOSOS VS LOMA TO BE ANNOUNCED TODAY George Kambosos vs Vasyl Lomachenko for the vacant IBF lightweight title will be formally announced today with the expected date to be May 12th in Perth, Australia Who do you think wins? #KambososLoma | #BoxingNews"

Kambosos was last seen in action back in July of 2023 when he faced and defeated Maxi Hughes. Lomachenko, on the other hand, last fought in May 2023, when he took on Devin Haney.

In a very closely contested bout, Haney was controversially awarded the unanimous decision victory. Prior to beating Lomachenko, Haney also took on and defeated Kambosos. In doing so, 'The Dream' unified the lightweight belts and became the undisputed champion.

Haney would then go on to move up a weight class and beat Regis Prograis to become the WBC super lightweight champion.

Now, both Kambosos and Lomachenko will look to earn one of the belts vacated by Haney in the form of the IBF lightweight title.

George Kambosos teases Lomachenko fight on X, seemingly confirms May 12 date

As fans await the imminent announcement of the Kambosos vs. Lomachenko bout, 'Ferocious' took to X to tease his return to action.

He wrote:

"Straight tunnel vision! Back to Championship Glory #May12"

George Kambosos' tweet

While Kambosos' post doesn't confirm an opponent, he did seem to confirm the date: May 12th.

Older reports suggested that the bout would go down in April of 2024. This, however, doesn't seem to be the case, as May 12, 2024, currently appears to be the most likely date for the bout.