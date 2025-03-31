Iconic UFC translator Fabiano Buskei admits he was reduced to tears during two recent octagon interviews

The UFC’s return to Mexico City on Mar. 29 delivered emotional moments both inside and outside the octagon.

Ad

Two fighters, in particular, left a lasting impression—not just with their victories but also with their heartfelt post-fight interviews. Moreno, who had previously struggled in fights on home soil, broke his losing streak in Mexico with a dominant win over Erceg.

Edgar Chairez, meanwhile, secured a first-round finish against CJ Vergara and dedicated his victory to his late grandfather. In an emotional revelation, Chairez shared that his grandfather had sold personal belongings to help cover the costs of a critical surgery, a story that resonated deeply with fans.

Ad

Trending

Longtime UFC translator Fabiano Buskei admitted that these moments were particularly overwhelming. Responding to a fan on X who praised his work, Buskei confessed that he was moved to tears before he could even begin translating:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

“I’ve held back tears many times, being somewhat ‘saved’ by emotional things only coming up during the octagon interview. Last night, Chairez & Moreno had me in tears BEFORE I could even begin, because there was something very deep and real in the way they cried.”

Ad

Check out Fabiano Buskei's post below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

When UFC translator Fabiano Buskei revisited an awkward octagon moment with Joe Rogan

UFC translator Fabiano Buskei once recalled a humorous yet awkward moment inside the octagon involving Joe Rogan.

Speaking to ITP MMA, Buskei detailed an incident where he froze when Rogan asked him to translate a fighter’s response. The mishap occurred after Buskei accidentally muted the audio in his earpiece, making it impossible to hear the fighter.

Ad

Buskei said:

"The first time someone ever interacted with me, with "me" the translator, Joe Rogan actually said something like 'well if the translator translates' or something like that because I and I froze on the buttons."

Check out Fabiano Buskei's comments below:

The situation was made even more challenging due to the Covid-19 pandemic, which restricted close interactions. Instead of standing near the fighter, Buskei had to use a piece of paper to indicate which competitors needed translation.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.