"If Adam 22 smashed your girl" - UFC veteran takes sly dig at 'Hot Ones' host Sean Evans and his rumored girlfriend Melissa Stratton

A former UFC fighter recently mocked Sean Evans and his rumored partner, Melissa Stratton.

According to recent social media reports, Evans, best known for hosting the popular show 'Hot Ones', is currently in a relationship with adult star Stratton. The 37-year-old YouTuber was spotted with her at Super Bowl LVIII held at Allegiant Stadium. Stratton has shared multiple photos of her and Evans enjoying the weekend together in Las Vegas.

When the news surfaced, American podcaster Adam Grandmaison, also known as Adam22, caused a stir on social media as he congratulated Evans on his new relationship:

"Congrats, Sean her pu**y is fire 🔥🔥🔥"

Check out Adam Grandmaison's tweet below:

Expand Tweet

In a subsequent tweet, he endorsed Stratton's guest appearance on his podcast, Plug Talk, which he co-hosts with his wife, adult actress Lena Nersesian, also known as Lena the Plug.

Following Stratton's session on the talk show, Adam22 engaged in a s*xual encounter with Lena and Stratton, involving all three individuals.

Former UFC welterweight fighter Jake Shields responded to Adam22's tweet and made a sarcastic remark aimed at Evans:

"If Adam 22 smashed your girl it's time to find a new girl."

Check out Jake Shields' X post below:

Expand Tweet

UFC fans react to Jake Shields' taunt towards Sean Evans over his relationship with Melissa Stratton

Jake Shields' comment directed at Sean Evans for dating Melissa Stratton elicited a range of reactions from the fans.

One fan wrote:

"I knew this dude was a weirdo. Something wasn’t right about him lol."

Another wrote:

"Dating one of Adam’s groupies is such an L"

Check out some more reactions below:

"He definitely gonna feel a hot one if he not using protection 😂 allegedly hahaha 🤣"

"I don't understand most men nowadays. Why do guys, especially with value, want to take these women seriously?"

"We’re just rushing to judgment I’m sure he just likes the fact she’s been with thousands of men. Not that uncommon. I mean, look at Logan Paul."

Credits: @jakeshieldsajj on X