  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • "If he does it again, I’m gonna blast double leg him - Justin Gaethje won't laugh or engage at Max Holloway’s point-down anymore

"If he does it again, I’m gonna blast double leg him - Justin Gaethje won't laugh or engage at Max Holloway’s point-down anymore

By Swagat Kumar Jena
Modified Jul 23, 2025 13:21 GMT
Justin Gaethje (left) talks about the Max Holloway (right) loss. [Image courtesy: Getty]
Justin Gaethje (left) talks about the Max Holloway (right) loss. [Image courtesy: Getty]

Justin Gaethje recently opened up about his last-second knockout defeat to Max Holloway. He hinted at pulling off his own move in a potential rematch if Holloway chooses to stand and bang again, as the latter did in the final moments of their fight.

Ad

For context, Holloway moved up to lightweight to challenge Gaethje for the BMF belt at the historic UFC 300 pay-per-view card last year. The former featherweight champion, who was a significant betting underdog, dominated the majority of the fight after reportedly breaking Gaethje's nose with a spinning kick in the first round.

Notably, Holloway challenged Gaethje to square off in the center of the octagon during the final seconds of the last round, despite being ahead on the scoreboard. With only one second remaining, 'Blessed' knocked out his opponent with a vicious overhand right that sent him crashing to the canvas.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

During a recent interview with Brett Okamoto on ESPN MMA’s YouTube channel, Gaethje revisited his devastating knockout loss and vowed to ''blast double leg'' Holloway if the Hawaiian tries his trademark move in a potential rematch:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

''You know, in that moment when I was fighting, specifically, I was losing and again, when [Holloway] pointed the guard, I nodded my head and ran there because that was, I'm there to win, you know, I'm there to compete, there to fight until the last second and literally I got knocked out in the last second. If he does it again, I'm going to blast double leg him.''
Ad

Check out Justin Gaethje's comments below (via Championship Rounds X post):

Ad

Gaethje recovered and got back in the win column by defeating Rafael Fiziev via unanimous decision in a rematch at UFC 313 earlier this year. Meanwhile, Holloway successfully defended his BMF belt by securing a unanimous decision win in a trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 318 on Saturday.

Justin Gaethje denies fighting for the No. 1 contender spot

Justin Gaethje has been vocal about another shot at the lightweight gold following his victory at UFC 313. In the aforementioned interview with ESPN MMA's Brett Okamoto, Gaethje voiced displeasure with the UFC matchmakers, who are reportedly targeting Arman Tsarukyan or Paddy Pimblett as the next challenger.

Ad
''Absolutely not. If that’s the route that they want me to take, then I don’t believe that they need me anymore. You know what I mean? I know that sounds petty or whatever, but I’m No. 3. I’m 3-1 in my last four. The champion was calling to fight me. They vacated. They bring a new guy in and they give a guy that’s 2-2 the fight.''
Ad

Check out Justin Gaethje's comments below (11:26):

youtube-cover
About the author
Swagat Kumar Jena

Swagat Kumar Jena

Twitter icon

Swagat is a dynamic MMA writer with a total experience of a little less than a year, which includes time in retail and sports journalism. He holds an MBA degree.

Swagat fell in love with the sport after watching the iconic grudge match between Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier at UFC 182 in early 2015. Nate Diaz holds a special place in his heart for the Stockton native’s entertaining fan-friendly style and ability to deliver exciting fights regardless of the opponent.

In terms of rule changes in MMA, Swagat advocates for making scores public after each round, adding transparency to judging decisions.

Swagat prioritizes accuracy and relevance while writing and conducts thorough research to ensure the content is fresh and reliable.

He enjoys playing football and painting during his free time.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Swagat Kumar Jena
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications