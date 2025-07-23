"If he does it again, I’m gonna blast double leg him - Justin Gaethje won't laugh or engage at Max Holloway’s point-down anymore

Justin Gaethje recently opened up about his last-second knockout defeat to Max Holloway. He hinted at pulling off his own move in a potential rematch if Holloway chooses to stand and bang again, as the latter did in the final moments of their fight.For context, Holloway moved up to lightweight to challenge Gaethje for the BMF belt at the historic UFC 300 pay-per-view card last year. The former featherweight champion, who was a significant betting underdog, dominated the majority of the fight after reportedly breaking Gaethje's nose with a spinning kick in the first round.Notably, Holloway challenged Gaethje to square off in the center of the octagon during the final seconds of the last round, despite being ahead on the scoreboard. With only one second remaining, 'Blessed' knocked out his opponent with a vicious overhand right that sent him crashing to the canvas.During a recent interview with Brett Okamoto on ESPN MMA’s YouTube channel, Gaethje revisited his devastating knockout loss and vowed to ''blast double leg'' Holloway if the Hawaiian tries his trademark move in a potential rematch:''You know, in that moment when I was fighting, specifically, I was losing and again, when [Holloway] pointed the guard, I nodded my head and ran there because that was, I'm there to win, you know, I'm there to compete, there to fight until the last second and literally I got knocked out in the last second. If he does it again, I'm going to blast double leg him.''Check out Justin Gaethje's comments below (via Championship Rounds X post):Gaethje recovered and got back in the win column by defeating Rafael Fiziev via unanimous decision in a rematch at UFC 313 earlier this year. Meanwhile, Holloway successfully defended his BMF belt by securing a unanimous decision win in a trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 318 on Saturday.Justin Gaethje denies fighting for the No. 1 contender spotJustin Gaethje has been vocal about another shot at the lightweight gold following his victory at UFC 313. In the aforementioned interview with ESPN MMA's Brett Okamoto, Gaethje voiced displeasure with the UFC matchmakers, who are reportedly targeting Arman Tsarukyan or Paddy Pimblett as the next challenger.''Absolutely not. If that’s the route that they want me to take, then I don’t believe that they need me anymore. You know what I mean? I know that sounds petty or whatever, but I’m No. 3. I’m 3-1 in my last four. The champion was calling to fight me. They vacated. They bring a new guy in and they give a guy that’s 2-2 the fight.''Check out Justin Gaethje's comments below (11:26):