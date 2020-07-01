"If you ask me to fight him tomorrow, I will" - Jairzinho Rozenstruik on rematch with Francis Ngannou

Rozenstruik is set to fight ATT (American Top Team) teammate Junior dos Santos at UFC 252 on August 15

UFC heavyweight contender Jairzinho Rozenstruik wants to run it back with Cameroonian-French knockout artist Francis Ngannou in the near future.

Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Ngannou locked horns on the main card of UFC 249 back in March this year. The fight wrapped up quickly as Jairzinho Rozenstruik got hit by a thundering strike from Ngannou which put the latter to sleep in just 11 seconds of the first round. Ngannou was propelled to #1 contender status after the fight.

Speaking to MMA Junkie recently, Jairzinho Rozenstruik expressed the desire to have a rematch with Ngannou, because he feels he didn’t get the opportunity to show his skills in entirety due to the manner in which the fight ended. It happened all so suddenly. Jairzinho Rozenstruik got caught with a nasty right hand right at the beginning of the round and that was all she wrote.

““It was a big chance. We knew that it was a big fight, a big challenge. And it didn’t go my way, but my dream is still alive. I hope he becomes champion. If you ask me to fight him tomorrow, I’d fight him again. I train to fight him again. Respect, it’s all business. I wish him luck, and hopefully I see him around.Now I’m back in the gym training hard, and let’s try again. Let’s get back in the octagon, which is what I’m looking forward to the most.”

Rozenstruik is set to fight ATT (American Top Team) teammate Junior dos Santos at UFC 252 on August 15 and "Bigi Boy" wants to run through the Brazilian MMA veteran on his way back up to the summit of the heavyweight division in the UFC.

“I just got the opportunity, and I said yes,” Rozenstruik said. “No disrespect to Junior, he’s a nice guy. We train at the same gym, and every time I see him he’s always nice. He’s always a good guy, but at the end of the day, it’s going to be business that we have to settle. So I mean, if I get the opportunity, I take it.”