"If Brock Lesnar wants it he can get the smoke" - Tom Aspinall calls out the former UFC heavyweight champion

UFC prospect Tom Aspinall has called out Brock Lesnar for a possible fight. The rising heavyweight fighter has stated that if there's one fighter whom he would like to have on his resume, it's the former UFC heavyweight champion.

In an interview with The Schmo, Tom Aspinall put Lesnar on notice, claiming that the former heavyweight champion could 'get the smoke'. Despite his sights being set on veteran Andrei Arlovski, Tom Aspinall is willing to step into the octagon with another big name in Lesnar.

"If Brock Lesnar wants it, he can get the smoke. That's all I'm saying," said Tom Aspinall.

Brock Lesnar's last official fight in the UFC was in 2016 against Mark Hunt. Lesnar would go on to beat Hunt in the co-main event of UFC 200, but the decision eventually got overturned.

Prior to his return in 2016, Lesnar was a regular in the UFC. In 2011, the former WWE world champion lost to Alistair Overeem in what initially seemed like his last fight.

But prior to a loss to Cain Velasquez, Lesnar went on a tearing run in the UFC. The former WWE champion defeated the likes of Heath Herring, Randy Couture, Shane Carwin and Frank Mir in some of the most highly-anticipated rematches in UFC history.

Tom Aspinall has been on the rise in the UFC's heavyweight division

Tom Aspinall made his UFC debut in July 2020. In his first fight for the promotion, he defeated Jake Collier via TKO. Aspinall soon followed up his debut outing with another impressive performance in his second fight in October, beating Alan Baudot courtesy of another TKO finish.

Advertisement

In less than 24 hours, Tom Aspinall will be making the biggest walk of his UFC career so far when he steps into the octagon to face the veteran Andrei Arlovski. Aspinall and Arlovski are scheduled to open the main card of UFC Vegas 19, in what promises to be another exciting night of heavyweight fighting.

The card will also be headlined by heavyweight contenders Curtis Blaydes and Derrick Lewis. Veteran Aleksei Oleinik will also be fighting on the same card.