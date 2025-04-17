"If Dana White wanted" - Seth Rollins drops massive hint at UFC clash with CM Punk amid brewing WWE tension

Seth Rollins recently suggested that he'd be interested in taking his rivalry with CM Punk to the UFC octagon, should Dana White be keen on making the fight happen. Punk made his long awaited WWE return in Nov. 2023, after a near ten-year hiatus from the company.

Ad

Upon his return, he has featured in a number of feuds, including with Rollins, with the pair along with Roman Reigns set to headline Wrestlemania Night 1 this weekend in a triple threat match.

Whilst typically many storylines between WWE stars are often fiction, both Punk and Rollins have regularly expressed their distain for one another, which has been weaved into their current feud. Rollins even reportedly kicked-off backstage when CM Punk made his return to the promotion.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ahead of their Wrestlemania 41 bout, Seth Rollins has opted to take the feud between himself and CM Punk further by stating he'd be open to facing the 46-year-old in MMA.

Speaking on the the latest episode of the Outta Pocket with RGIII podcast, he said:

"Sure, yeah. I would [fight Punk] if Dana White wanted to book CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins, like first non-UFC fighter [versus] non-UFC fighter fight on one of his cards. I'd put the gloves on and give it a go."

Ad

Catch Rollin's comments below:

Ad

Should the pair step into the octagon, it would be hard to look past CM Punk taking home the win. Despite being the older man, he has MMA experience, having previously fought under the UFC banner twice.

If fans are seeing the pair face-off in MMA, they will need to keep a close eye on Wrestlemania this weekend as there could yet be more twists and turns to the story.

Seth Rollins takes a shot at Vince McMahon after discussing WWE's improvement under Triple H

Seth Rollins recently fired a number of shots at Vince McMahon and his management of the WWE when he was asked about the biggest differences in the company since Triple H took over.

Ad

According to Rollins, the biggest difference is that there are far fewer last-minute changes with the former WWE star at the helm. Speaking in the same episode of the Outta Pocket podcast, Rollins explained:

"Triple H, he likes to plan things out a lot more. He likes to let things play out without making last-second changes; the previous owner [Vince McMahon] of the company, not so much [laughs]. He very much liked to fiddle with things to the last minute..."But from like going in like a game plan perspective, we definitely have less last-second changes than we used to, say two years ago. So, that has been a major improvement."

Ad

Check out Rollins' comments below (14:20):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Will Miles Will began his tenure at Sportskeeda as an MMA writer over 2 years ago and has penned over 1800 pieces so far, including 35+ exclusives, which have garnered close to 5 million views.



Will graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Media and Communications from Bournemouth University, where he was also a valued member of their communications team. His degree heavily focused on social media and writing, which eventually led him toward sports writing.



He turned into an MMA fan after witnessing Conor McGregor’s 13-second TKO win over Jose Aldo at UFC 194 in 2015. The Irishman sits at the top of his list of top-five MMA fighters of all time, which also includes world champions like Demetrious Johnson, Michael Bisping, Max Holloway, and Georges St-Pierre.



Will especially enjoys working on event days and feels his contribution to Sportskeeda’s UFC 300 coverage was one of the high points of his time with the organization. He ensures his articles are accurate by going through multiple sources, which also helps his writing be as informative as possible.



His interests away from work include football, gaming, live streaming, and listening to music. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.