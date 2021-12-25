"If it was a dive, I wish they told me about it" - Tyron Woodley's coach weighs in on Jake Paul rematch being rigged

Tyron Woodley's coach Din Thomas finds it laughable that the former UFC welterweight champion is being accused of diving in his rematch with Jake Paul. Paul and Woodley locked horns at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, on December 18.

To the surprise of fight fans across the globe, 'The Problem Child' managed to put Woodley to sleep in the sixth round of the fight with a vicious right hand. Some fans, still in shock after watching the former world champion lose to a YouTube star, claimed 'The Chosen One' was paid to take a dive.

Woodley's coach absolutely rubbished such accusations and claimed 'T-Wood' was determined to avenge his previous loss to Jake Paul in the rematch. He also joked about the dive allegations, claiming he'd be away partying instead of cornering Woodley had he known the fight was fixed.

Speaking to MMA on SiriusXM, Thomas said:

"That whole theory, it makes me laugh because being in his camp, I know how serious it was. It was serious like Tyron really wanted this win back. He really wanted this fight. It was a serious thing. Now, if it was a dive, I wish they told me about it because I wouldn't have showed up and took the night off. I'd be like partying but that wasn't the case. I mean it was a real, legit fight."

Check out clips from Din Thomas' interview below:

Din Thomas reveals Tyron Woodley didn't initially realize he got knocked out by Jake Paul

Din Thomas has revealed that Tyron Woodley was completely dazed in the immediate aftermath of getting knocked out by Jake Paul. According to Thomas, Woodley wanted to continue fighting after the knockout and was perplexed as to why the ring was flooded with people.

In a state of daze following the vicious KO, Tyron Woodley apparently thought he was in between rounds and the fight was supposed to continue. Thomas said:

"I remember standing inside the ring a soon as it happened. He was like 'when do I go back out?' So he didn't even know, like, right when it happened. He thought it was in between rounds and I'm sure he was probably wondering why everybody was staying inside the ring. So he didn't even know at that moment."

Edited by Shourjo Chatterjee