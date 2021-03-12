"If that doesn't elevate my game, I shouldn't be in this sport" - Dan Ige reveals how Max Holloway's win over Calvin Kattar helped him improve [Exclusive]

This weekend at UFC Vegas 21, Dan Ige will be aiming to get back in the win column after suffering a loss to Calvin Kattar in his last fight. Ahead of his return to the Octagon, Ige spoke about Max Holloway's big win over Kattar and seemed motivated by the former featherweight champion's latest win.

During the UFC Vegas 21 virtual media day, Sportskeeda had the pleasure of catching up with Dan Ige. 50K shared his thoughts on Holloway's dominant win earlier in the year, stating that a performance like the one Holloway put up should help him elevate his own game.

"Yeah, he looked incredible. I grew up around Max and just watching his rise, and it's been incredible. He's the best right now in the world. Against Calvin, you know, a well-respected fighter, a guy that defeated myself and to go out there and completely dominate. Myself, Dan Ige, I'm watching that fight and I saw what he did to the guy that just beat me, if that doesn't elevate my game, I shouldn't be in this sport."

Dan Ige added that Holloway's incredible performance on Fight Island helped him improve and level up. Ige also pushed for Blessed to win the UFC featherweight title again and concluded by stating that having someone of Holloway's stature forces everyone else in the division to increase their level.

"You know many will say, 'Oh, Max did that to Kattar, you have no chance in this.' But no, that elevated me to a new level and I'm so happy for Max, I want to see him get the belt back and he's a great guy to have in the division because he really pushes everyone. It forces everyone to increase your level and get that five-star fighter."

Dan Ige will be facing Gavin Tucker this weekend

Dan Ige will be fighting Gavin Tucker in a featherweight bout this Saturday at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas. Ige was originally scheduled to fight Ryan Hall, but the latter pulled out due to an injury. The #9 ranked featherweight instead accepted a fight against Tucker, who is ranked outside of the top 15 at the moment.