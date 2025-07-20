"If you're gonna lose, that's how you lose" - Alexander Volkanovski praises Dustin Poirier and Max Holloway's BMF war at UFC 318

Alexander Volkanovski recently shared his thoughts on the BMF title fight between Dustin Poirier and Max Holloway. He praised both fighters for putting on an incredible show for the audience.

Ad

'The Diamond' faced Holloway in his final MMA bout at UFC 318. After a gruelling five-round battle, 'Blessed' emerged victorious and retained the BMF title by securing a unanimous decision.

In a video on his YouTube channel, Volkanovski expressed his admiration for the fight, saying:

"What a fight that was. The BMF fights never disappoint. Literally, never disappoint. How many incredible moments and fights have we had on the BMF fight? And Max [Holloway] is doing a great job. We'll put it this way for Dustin Poirier: if you're gonna lose, that's how you lose. That was a mad fight."

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Alexander Volkanovski's comments below (0:00):

Ad

Alexander Volkanovski shows no interest in being part of last 10-second brawl with Max Holloway

In the aforementioned video, Alexander Volkanovski also reflected on the last 10-second brawl that Max Holloway had in his fights against Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje. Although Holloway appeared to be ahead on points, he still took risks by engaging in a brawl, which impressed Volkanovski.

Ad

Furthermore, 'The Great' stated that he would never engage in a last 10-second brawl against Holloway if given the opportunity. Expressing that he would prefer a more strategic approach instead, Volkanovski said:

"He really is a BMF. I wouldn't do that. I'll tell you right now, I wouldn't do that… I'm going to be a little strategic, you know what I mean? That's just how I've always been and always will be, and I'm proud of that." [7:46]

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nilaav Gogoi A budding sports management professional, Nilaav Gogoi covers MMA at Sportskeeda. His entry into sports journalism began with stints at Sportszion and First Sportz. Nilaav strives to understand the captivating stories surrounding MMA and its various technical aspects. He is dedicated to providing his audience with accurate and well-authored content while ensuring the information remains reliable. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.