“If I have to choose, I’m gonna say Stamp” - Colbey Northcutt predicts the winner of ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix

Colbey Northcutt will be watching ONE: Winter Warriors intently as a fighter and as a fan.

At the event, the highly-anticipated conclusion of the historic ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix is finally happening. No.2-ranked contender Stamp Fairtex of Thailand will battle No.4-ranked Ritu Phogat of India.

Colbey Northcutt isn’t hesitant to predict a winner and is going with who she feels has the best chance to face the division’s champion Angela Lee in the future.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Colbey Northcutt said:

“If I have to choose, I'm gonna say Stamp. I personally would like to see Stamp fight Angela. Ritu is really exciting too, but you know, coming from me being a striker and liking to stand up and stuff, I'm going to go for the striker.

“Whoever gets to fight her [Angela Lee], I think that's gonna be tremendous. I've been following that all year. I think it's a huge thing for the women's division and just women in general. I mean, it's gaining a lot of traction. It's gonna be really exciting, whoever gets to face Angela in the end, and I'm really looking forward to that.”

Colbey Northcutt says Stamp vs. Phogat has huge implications for the atomweight division

Despite picking Stamp to win the ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix, Colbey Northcutt acknowledges that Phogat is also a dangerous fighter with her own unique skill set.

Just as Stamp looks to earn her spot alongside the aforementioned Lee, Phogat is also lobbying to seal her name in history as India’s first female MMA world champion.

Colbey Northcutt believes that a victory for either athlete would be significant in their respective countries.

“A victory for either fighter will be huge. They are incredible athletes, incredible women, inside and outside of the cage. They have women from all over the world representing different countries and so to see Thailand and India come together and then they're rallying behind their athletes, it's a humongous deal. I mean, it does nothing but show that, 'Hey, you know, as a woman, we deserve to be here. We deserve the recognition.'”

Colbey Northcutt is former UFC prospect Sage Northcutt’s older sister. She is quickly making a name for herself in the Asian martial arts organization. Northcutt has won two fights under the ONE banner.

