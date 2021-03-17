"If I get an MMA fight, I'd ask for their help" - Boxer Artur Beterbiev would like a hand from Khabib and GSP

Boxer Artur Beterbiev would like a hand from Khabib Nurmagomedov and GSP. Beterbiev, one of the most feared boxers in combat sports today, has revealed that he'd ask Nurmagomedov and Georges St-Pierre for their help if he ever had to prepare for an MMA fight.

Artur Beterbiev's most recent fight was a 10th-round TKO win over Oleksandr Gvozdyk in October 2019. The win witnessed Beterbiev successfully defend his IBF light heavyweight title and win the WBC light heavyweight title.

During a recent press conference (quotes and translation courtesy: RT Sport MMA), Beterbiev was questioned whether he'd had any offers to compete in the sport of MMA or perhaps train with someone in MMA. Beterbiev was also reminded that he'd previously said it'd be interesting to train with MMA legend Georges St-Pierre.

On that note, Beterbiev was asked whether he'd like to train with another MMA legend, Khabib Nurmagomedov. Beterbiev responded by stating:

“Honestly, I probably said that when I was in a good mood, after I ate a good meal. I don’t actually watch MMA. They’re amazing guys, but I don’t even know who the champions are in my weight categories – 170 and 185 pounds. But from a competitive standpoint – of course, there’s the money aspect – but I’m more interested in the competitive aspect.

“We, as boxers, promote the sport. And it’d be interesting to fight their champion with MMA rules. Me – a boxing champ in my weight class – against their champion; whoever it is. That’d be interesting. I don’t think that’s been done before, specifically with MMA rules.

“As far as training with Khabib and Georges, our sports are different. But if I get an MMA fight, I’d ask them to help me and share their experience with me.”

Artur Beterbiev is set to defend his WBC and IBF light-heavyweight titles against Adam Deines at the Khodynka Ice Palace, in Moscow, Russia, on March 20, 2021. Beterbiev is also regarded as the lineal light heavyweight champion, which in turn stakes even more in his upcoming title defense.

Artur Beterbiev’s connection with Khabib, GSP, Russia, and Canada

Artur Beterbiev

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s last fight was a second-round submission win over Justin Gaethje at UFC 254 in October 2020. Nurmagomedov subsequently announced his retirement from the sport of MMA.

Meanwhile, Georges St-Pierre’s last fight was a third-round submission win over Michael Bisping at UFC 217 in November 2017. Following this win, GSP retired from MMA.

Khabib is the current UFC lightweight champion, whereas GSP is a former UFC welterweight and middleweight champion. The MMA community had been rife with rumors of a potential super-fight between Nurmagomedov and GSP last year (2020). Nevertheless, the fight didn’t come to fruition.

Artur Beterbiev is a Russian fighter of Chechen descent who was born in Dagestan. As is common knowledge in the MMA world, Dagestan is the homeland of Russian combat sports legend Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Furthermore, Artur Beterbiev has been living and training in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, for the past few years. Georges St-Pierre trains at the world-renowned Tristar Gym in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

Also ahead of Georges St-Pierre’s fight against Michael Bisping, St-Pierre had praised Artur Beterbiev’s pugilistic skills and referred to him as his friend. One ought to note that Beterbiev chose to have his training camp for his upcoming fight in Russia, not Canada.

Regardless, considering the aforementioned variables, it wouldn’t be farfetched to see Artur Beterbiev train alongside Khabib Nurmagomedov and Georges St-Pierre in the future.