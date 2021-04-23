'If I had your hands, I'd cut mine off' - Chad Ochocinco had a fun exchange with Jorge Masvidal at the UFC 261 presser

American football legend Chad Javon Johnson aka Chad Ochocinco had a fun exchange with MMA icon Jorge Masvidal at the UFC 261 presser.

Chad Ochocinco took to the microphone during the UFC 261 pre-fight press conference's Q&A session and spoke to UFC megastar Jorge Masvidal about betting on him to win at UFC 261. The UFC has now put forth a tweet via its official Twitter account, featuring the lighthearted exchange between Ochocinco and Masvidal. Ochocinco and Masvidal too have tweeted about the exchange.

Got my question ready for my dawg @GamebredFighter pic.twitter.com/j4aqlqBKBj — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) April 22, 2021

'I'm sorry for what you gonna lose this weekend'



Usman walked off on @ochocinco after Chad said he's betting Masvidal 😂 pic.twitter.com/Vu6hVoqJed — br_betting (@br_betting) April 22, 2021

3-0-5 swag can’t be relocated. Crazy one of the only guys I ever followed from another sport asked me questions #andnew https://t.co/YtSyd3vKMt — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) April 22, 2021

Chad Ochocinco had a mask covering his mouth and nose, as has become commonplace during the COVID-19 global pandemic. It’s believed that this is the reason Jorge Masvidal was initially unable to recognize Ochocinco, despite both athletes being famous celebrities from Florida. Addressing Masvidal, Ochocinco stated –

“Despite being the underdog, I’m still rocking with you. And I need to hear from your mouth. I need eye contact. Look right at me. I want you to make sure you tell me. I can bet this money – You’re the lock. You’re the lock. You’re the lock for the fight.”

Jorge Masvidal then seemingly realized that the individual who’d taken to the microphone at the Q&A session was Chad Ochocinco. Masvidal proceeded to look to the side and ask whether it really is Chad Ochocinco, in response to which a few members of the crowd as well as Ochocinco himself stated that it is indeed him.

Masvidal proceeded to say – “Is that Chad, yeah, what’s up, man?” Masvidal smiled and added, “What’s up, man? How you doing, man?”

Chad Ochocinco responded by saying – “I’m good. I’m good, man. If I had your hands, I’d cut mine off. But hey, I need to hear from your mouth that you’re the lock, before I put this money on (you) despite being the underdog.”

Jorge Masvidal replied by stating – “Let’s go, my brother. Man to man, soul to soul, let’s go, man. It’s a smart bet.” (*H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription)

Jorge Masvidal reiterated that Chad Ochocinco betting on him, despite Masvidal being the underdog against Kamaru Usman at UFC 261, would be a smart bet. Furthermore, Ochocinco later spoke to Usman as well, who told the football legend to be prepared to lose his bet at UFC 261.

Jorge Masvidal faces Kamaru Usman in a rematch at UFC 261

Kamaru Usman (left); Jorge Masvidal (right)

The first fight between Jorge Masvidal and Kamaru Usman witnessed Masvidal step in on just six days’ notice to replace Gilbert Burns at UFC 251 (July 12th, 2020). Burns was coerced to withdraw from the fight due to contracting COVID-19, and Masvidal stepped in to save the fight card and face Usman for the UFC welterweight title.

Jorge Masvidal ended up losing the fight via unanimous decision. Nevertheless, many in the MMA community argued that Masvidal could put on a better performance against Usman if given a full training camp. On that note, the rematch between 'Gamebred' and 'The Nigerian Nightmare' was subsequently booked for UFC 261.

The UFC 261 fight card will be headlined by the UFC welterweight title matchup between reigning champion Kamaru Usman and challenger Jorge Masvidal. UFC 261 will take place at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida on April 24th, 2021.