When Joe Rogan is away from discharging his duties in the UFC events, the famed commentator hosts important guests in his podcast. He was joined by former CIA official and security expert Mike Baker in a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience (JRE). Rogan also shared his opinion on a potential crypto scam that involves a $150M sports media figure in the episode.

Baker discussed the technological advancements and the rising risks of scams in the absence of a robust and relevant regulatory policy.

The 57-year-old podcaster took note of Dave Portnoy, who is currently involved in crypto market manipulation and shared his two cents on the issue.

Portnoy is an American sports media personality who founded the digital sports powerhouse Barstool Sports. He has been accused of initiating 15 pump-and-dump schemes with the meme coin GREED which allegedly resulted in huge losses to the investors.

Rogan discussed the situation while making a comparison of himself and Elon Musk and said:

"Dave Portnoy has been paying attention to all this, he's been buying coins, tweeting about them, and then selling them, and he's been making a lot of money, and he's like, 'am I going to jail?' Cuz you know, you're making real money I think, didn't he make a million dollars off of one of them."

Rogan added:

"He's pretty careful, he's pretty careful. I doubt he did anything illegal. Also, he's so wealthy he didn't have to do anything illegal. But, then again people get fu*king crazy greedy. ...When they hang out with other billionaires, that's the problem. ...That's where it gets weird, like if I hang out with Elon Musk I'll feel poor."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (20:59):

When Joe Rogan expressed his wish to see Michael 'Venom' Page in UFC at 27

Joe Rogan calls the fights for the UFC as one of its leading color commentators, besides interviewing fighters after their bouts. The 57-year-old once discussed the amount of fame UFC gives its athletes and expressed his wish to have watched Michael 'Venom' Page make his debut for the promotion at 27 years

Joined by Rampage Jackson in episode #159 of the JRE MMA Show, Rogan said:

"The Bellator thing is just. ...You can't be famous over there, you can get kind of like Venom got famous. Michael 'Venom' Page got famous for some of the knockouts, some of the things he did over there but now he's famous, he's in the UFC, but he's 37 in the UFC. I would have love to see Michael 'Venom' Page at 27 in the UFC."

Watch Rogan's comments on Michael 'Venom' Page below (2:20:07):

