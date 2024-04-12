"If not I owe you $300,000" - Ex-champion backs up his bold prediction for Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill UFC 300 main event by betting his own money

Alex Pereira will attempt to make the first defense of his UFC light heavyweight title in the main event of UFC 300. He is set to take on former champion Jamahal Hill to cap off the historic card, which takes place on April 13 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping recently previewed the card, including the main event, as part of TNT Sports' coverage for the event. He was asked by Adam Catterall who he thinks will receive bonuses from the card.

This was after UFC boss Dana White revealed that the bonuses for UFC 300 will be $300,000, which is significantly higher than the normal bonus structure, which gives fighters an additional $50,000 for impressive performances and/or finishes.

Bisping expressed his belief that both fighters in the main event, Pereira and Hill, stand a great chance at getting a bonus.

He said:

"The moment the referee says fight, that's it. It's on. Straight away. That is the main event, the anticipation is going to be absolutely ridiculous. It will be a phenomenal night of fights, but that's the one we're all waiting for. When they just throw down like they're going to, the place is going to be absolutely ballistic. That fight will get a bonus, or will result in a bonus. If not, I owe you $300,000."

Alex Pereira and Jamahal Hill meet ahead of UFC 300 clash

Alex Pereira and Jamahal Hill meet ahead of UFC 300 clash

Jamahal Hill has been busy at work getting all the fighters competing on the historic UFC 300 card to sign a hoodie for him. During that pursuit, he met his opponent, 'Poatan', and requested his signature as well.

On episode four of the UFC Embedded series leading up to UFC 300, Hill can be seen meeting Pereira and asking for his signature. The two were fairly complementary and respectful of one another. 'Poatan' granted Hill his wish and the two shook hands while also expressing their respect for each other.

Funnily, Hill can also be seen asking Pereira what "Chama," Pereira's catchphrase, actually means. To this, 'Poatan' replied by saying:

"Let's go."

Check out the interaction between Jamahal Hill and Alex Pereira here