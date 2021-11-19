“If he is looking for someone to fight caged Muay Thai, I know a guy” - John Wayne Parr recalls meeting Dan Hardy 9 years ago, wants to fight 'The Outlaw'

John Wayne Parr is lobbying for a caged Muay Thai showdown with former UFC welterweight Dan ‘The Outlaw’ Hardy.

Hardy was recently medically cleared by doctors to resume his fighting career. At 39 years of age and nearly a decade away from professional competition, Hardy is looking for the big money spectacles.

The American is currently fielding offers from ONE Championship to face either John Wayne Parr in a ONE Super Series Muay Thai contest featuring 4-ounce gloves, or equal legend Nieky ‘The Natural’ Holzken in kickboxing. He’s also trying to put together a boxing match with former UFC champion Tyron Woodley.

For his part, John Wayne Parr is very much down for a fight with Hardy. In a recent Instagram post, he shared the first time he met the former UFC star and included this caption:

“9 years ago had the opportunity to host UFC at my gym for media day when they came to the Gold Coast. Was lucky to meet all the stars on the show, including Dan Hardy. Now @danhardymma has been given the all clear by his specialist I heard he is looking for a dance partner inside the cage. If he is looking for someone to fight caged Muay Thai, I know a guy!!”

John Wayne Parr is arguably the originator of caged Muay Thai, a variation of “the art of eight limbs,” which uses small MMA gloves in place of large boxing gloves. The augmentation produces much more exciting fights and quicker knockouts.

Hardy has been in close contact with ONE Championship officials about potential fights. More updates on that soon.

At 39, John Wayne Parr is at the end of an incredible run

There’s no doubt that John Wayne Parr’s best days are behind him. At 39 years of age, his speed and power have certainly declined. However, in his short time in the Circle so far, Parr has shown glimpses of his former glory.

In a loss to the aforementioned Nieky Holzken earlier this year, John Wayne Parr offered flashes of brilliance and more than held his own against the much fresher Dutch striker, before getting stopped in the second round with a head kick.

John Wayne Parr credited that loss to ring rust. It was, in fact, his first fight in nearly two years. He has won six of his last nine. Facing a caged Muay Thai neophyte like Hardy may provide Parr with just the right challenge to bring out the best in him at this stage in his career.

Edited by Harvey Leonard