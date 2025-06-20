  • home icon
"If Merab runs, then I better run" - Cory Sandhagen shares how Merab Dvalishvili pushed him to run during honeymoon ahead of their potential fight

By Giancarlo Aulino
Published Jun 20, 2025 15:27 GMT
Cory Sandhagen opens up about being inspired by Merab Dvalisvhili ahead of potential fight [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

Cory Sandhagen recently opened up about possibly challenging Merab Dvalishvili for his bantamweight championship next and shared how the Georgian has motivated him. Sandhagen noted that he has seen the way Dvalishvili prepares for his fights and has felt more driven to do the same.

Sandhagen is believed to be the next contender to challenge Dvalishvili after his most recent dominant title defense over Sean O'Malley. Dvalishvili showcased his incredible cardio and was successful in ramping up his intensity to overwhelm O'Malley with takedowns before submitting him in the third round.

In his latest appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, Sandhagen discussed his friendly exchange with Dvalishvili backstage following his win over O'Malley. 'The Sandman' mentioned that he was genuinely happy for 'The Machine' and noted that it inspired him to go the extra mile in his training. He said:

"I honestly do get really happy for a lot of these guys when they win. It just kind of makes me imagine how much fun it looks like and it's really inspiring when you see someone just do so well because I just want to be that guy. I was in Maui all week last week on my honeymoon and I just ran a lot cause I was like, 'Oh, if Merab runs, then I better run'. So, I kind of learn from all these guys too."
Check out Cory Sandhagen's comments regarding Merab Dvalishvili below:

Cory Sandhagen says he has no animosity with Merab Dvalishvili

Cory Sandhagen also disclosed that he has no animosity with Merab Dvalishvili and doesn't anticipate a heated exchange leading up to their potential fight.

In the aforementioned clip, Sandhagen mentioned that he has always been cordial with Dvalishvili despite competing in the same division and noted that 'The Machine' understands how to sell a fight without getting personal:

"We've not had an extensive conversation but we have good rapport. We're always really nice to each other... And Merab's a good competitor, he just gets it. He gets what we're doing and as long as we don't cross any lines with anything, I think that we're all good."

Check out the full interview with Cory Sandhagen below:

