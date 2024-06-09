"If you're nervous, don't talk" - Khabib Nurmagomedov shuts down Ali Abdelaziz, plays matchmaker for Kamaru Usman in UFC behind-the-scenes

Khabib Nurmagomedov wanted Kamaru Usman to fight a dangerous contender to further his legacy. A new UFC documentary on Roku has shed light on some unseen behind-the-scenes interactions and has gained popularity in the MMA circuit.

In one of the scenes, UFC CEO Dana White and his matchmaking team were discussing a fight card in Abu Dhabi and were trying to find the right opponent for undefeated welterweight contender Shavkat Rakhmonov. Usman's name was brought up and White went to discuss the same with his manager Ali Abdelaziz.

However, Abdelaziz was keen on veteran fighter Stephen Thompson as an opponent. Nurmagomedov, who was present during the discussion, offered his take and said:

Trending

"You know, one of the things that makes you a great fighter is when you're 36-37 and you have 15-fight win streak. Like in the [old] days, you defend your title many times, you're one of the best of all time. And then you give an opportunity to young guys to shine, it makes you great. Can you imagine, if [Kamaru Usman] fights Shavkat and he beats him? Shavkat is a beast. He's undefeated and he's going to become a contender."

Abdelaziz joked that he was "nervous to do business" with White and the Dagestani fighter said:

"Brother, if you're nervous, don't talk. If you're going to fight Stephen Thompson today, versus Shavkat, what fight is going to make you nervous? What fight is going to push you in training? Done deal, Abu Dhabi, Shavkat vs. Usman"

Catch Khabib Nurmagomedov's comments below:

Expand Tweet

White discussed Nurmagomedov's assessment of opponents with Hunter Campbell, Sean Shelby and others:

"Khabib starts saying, 'Listen, when you're 36 years old, and you've gone undefeated for so long, you've held the championship, it's almost like it's your duty to give these young guys a crack at you.'"

Catch Dana White's comments below:

Expand Tweet

When Khabib Nurmagomedov shared his thoughts on Kamaru Usman's knockout loss against Leon Edwards

After amassing a 15-fight win streak, Kamaru Usman was hailed as one of the greatest welterweight champions in UFC history. It was perceived that a couple of wins over next-generation challengers like Shavkat Rakhmonov and Khamzat Chimaev would further increase his stature in the sport.

However, Usman suffered a shock defeat against Leon Edwards at UFC 278 when he was knocked out cold with a sneaky head kick. Khabib Nurmagomedov, who shares a close relationship with Usman, shared his thoughts on the defeat and said:

"I was surprised, even a little upset because I have a close relationship with Kamaru Usman. It was hard to watch the best fighter in the world get knocked unconscious with 50 seconds to go in the fight."

Check out Khabib Nurmagomedov's comments below: