“If you never give up, you find a way” - Bibiano Fernandes reminds everyone why quitting should not exist in pursuit of greatness

Bibiano Fernandes offered everyone a few words of wisdom following his last stand inside the Circle.

'The Flash' returned to martial arts' biggest global stage at ONE 171: Qatar determined to close out his iconic career on a high note—and he did exactly that.

Emanating from the Lusail Sports Arena, Fernandes secured a split decision victory over longtime rival Kevin Belingon, bringing an end to a legendary two-decade run.

However, just because Fernandes laid down his gloves doesn't mean he's done fighting.

Speaking at the ONE 171 post-fight press conference, the beloved Brazilian encouraged everyone, young and old, to never give up and always fight for their dreams, no matter what roadblocks they run into along the way.

Fernandes said:

"Doesn't matter how hard life can be. Push. Find your dream, find your love. Find something there, because on the other side, you don't know what's in the other side. You don't know what's there waiting for you. For this, my advice for each one, not only for your kids, but for all humans".

"Because in life, sometimes, we always give up easily. Sometimes we have some problems, struggles, something. But if you believe in yourself, if you never give up, you find a way there. That's my advice for each one. Thank you."

If you missed any of the action, you can watch the full ONE 171: Qatar replay on demand via watch.onefc.com.

Bibiano Fernandes to be inducted into the ONE Championship Hall of Fame

Bibiano Fernandes closes out his career as an 11-time ONE bantamweight MMA world champion.

Not only does 'The Flash' hold the record for the most successful defenses in the division, but he also holds records for the most title fights and title fight wins in ONE Championship history. Fernandes is also tied for the most consecutive title defenses.

So it should come as no surprise that Fernandes will become just the second fighter to be enshrined into the coveted ONE Championship Hall of Fame.

As announced by ONE CEO Chatri Sityodtong at the ONE 171 post-fight presser, Bibiano Fernandes will officially get his flowers on Sunday, March 23 when the promotion heads to the Saitama Super Arena in Japan for ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang.

Sityodtong announced:

"Bibiano will be in Saitama Super Arena Tokyo next month, March 23rd to be the second person to be inducted into the Hall of Fame of ONE Championship".

ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang will emanate from the Saitama Super Arena in Japan on Sunday, March 23. Head over to watch.onefc.com to learn more about how you can watch the event live.

