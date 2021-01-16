"If something opens up down the road to fight Leon Edwards, I'm 100% jumping on it." - Neil Magny opens up on a potential showdown with 'Rocky' (Exclusive)

Neil Magny will be returning to the Octagon at UFC Fight Island 8. He will face Michael Chiesa in a fight between two Top 10 ranked UFC Welterweight fighters.

While speaking to Sportskeeda during the UFC Fight Island virtual media day, Neil Magny discussed a host of topics, including the possibility of him facing Leon Edwards.

Neil Magny reflects on his 2020

Neil Magny had a tremendous 2020. He secured three wins in the calendar year, which also included a victory over former division champion, Robbie Lawler. Magny said he had no complaints about last year.

"It's been an amazing year. I mean, especially with the climate our world is in right now, the whole virus and that kind of thing, 2020 has been a great year for me. I mean, I wish it was a better year for a lot of people but at the end of the day I have no complaints how 2020 has played out for me." said Neil Magny.

Neil Magny on where he stands in the UFC Welterweight division

Magny is closing in on breaking George St-Pierre's record of securing the most number of victories in the UFC Welterweight division. However, The Haitian Sensation prefers not to be too vocal and wants his actions to do the talking.

"Yeah, I mean at this point it's just kind of a head down and work kind of thing. I know there's a lot of people who suggest, 'Hey, maybe you need to a be a lot more vocal and ask this, as for that' but for me it's just that grind or attitude that got here in the first place. And that's kind of keep my mouth shut, head down, and outwork everyone in my division. That's exactly what I intend on doing in 2021 and it all starts with Mike Chiesa"- added Neil Magny.

Neil Magny on possibly fighting Leon Edwards down the road

Advertisement

Initially, The UFC Fight Island 8 card was supposed to headlined with a bout between Leon Edwards and Khamzat Chimaev. However, the fight was eventually canceled due to the latter's COVID-19 complications. There was speculation that Magny could be promoted into the main event slot against Rocky but Edwards was completely taken out of the card later on.

Magny hasn't ruled out the possibility of fighting Edwards down the road.

"With the climate that we're in right now, I mean, I'm definitely ready for anyone. I mean, if I end up fighting Mike Chiesa in January and Leon Edwards in March, I'm definitely ready for that. I'm not gonna put anything too far ahead, right now I'm focusing on Mike Chiesa but if something opens up down the road to fight Leon Edwards, I'm 100% jumping on it."- stated Neil Magny.