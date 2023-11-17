"If u don’t wanna watch don’t f***ing watch" - Shakur Stevenson reflects on performance in recent win over Edwin De Los Santos

Shakur Stevenson has hit back at the criticism he has received from fans following his performance against Edwin De Los Santos.

Stevenson and Santos competed for the vacant WBC lightweight title last night at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The bout was expected to be a back-and-forth contest to excite fans, however, it proved to be a lackluster affair.

'Sugar' would go on to win the fight via unanimous decision and clinch the title. But he and Edwin De Los Santos have come under fire from fans for their underwhelming performances. The Las Vegas crowd also let their thoughts be known, and loud boos were heard over almost the entirety of the 12-round contest.

Following the fight, Shakur Stevenson took to X to address the fan backlash. The three-division world champion stated that he wasn't at '100%' health before then firing back at his critics. He tweeted:

"Wasn’t 100 per cent tonight no excuses but anybody wit 2 eyes know the real but look.. One day they wit u next day they hate I love it 21-0 see y’all next time out, Oh yeah if u don’t wanna watch don’t fu*king watch Y’all can’t break me and a bad night don’t make me."

Rolando Romero reacts to Shakur Stevenson vs. Edwin De Los Santos

WBA super lightweight champion Rolando 'Rolly' Romero has gone in on Shakur Stevenson, following his lackluster display against Edwin De Los Santos.

Romero was live tweeting on X during the event, where he stated that the bout was the most "boring" title fight in boxing history. The 15-1 boxer also fired shots at Stevenson's fight IQ and mindset during the fight, which he also claimed could cure 'insomnia'.

"I never seen a fight announced with the lights off, must be the lack of attendance to the most boring fighter in history."

"Mental Pressure - a term used when a top rank fighter is doing absolutely nothing but standing there but they gotta convince the public they are winning the fight ex. Loma is applying mental pressure to Lopez"

"The mf invented the cure for insomnia."

"The mf put himself to sleep that’s why he didn’t throw any punches."

