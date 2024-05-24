“If he could he would be in the UFC” - Fans and Derek Brunson react to viral clip of Andrew Tate's fight, debating his fighting skills

MMA fans, alongside Derek Brunson, have shared their thoughts on a clip of Andrew Tate fighting in the octagon. Tate is one of the most polarizing figures on the internet, with his views on women's and men's roles in society often making headlines.

Outside of his online persona, however, Tate was formerly a kickboxer and MMA fighter. He boasts a 76-9-1 record in kickboxing, winning a multitude of titles during his career and he successfully won his first and only professional MMA bout.

Recently, a clip of one of Tate's kickboxing wins has been doing the rounds on social media, which shows the 37-year-old defeating Iulian Strugariu at the RXF One Night 3 Show event in 2020.

X account @MMAUNCENSORED1 shared the video and captioned the post asking fans:

"Can Andrew Tate fight??"

The video has generated a number of responses from fans and even fighters, with former UFC star Derek Brunson opting to weigh in. He wrote:

"I’d put hands on @Cobratate 😂😂"

Another fan responded to the question and stated that if Andrew Tate was really an accomplished fighter, he'd be competing in the UFC. They wrote:

"If he could he would be in the UFC"

Another fan said:

"Lol Tate missed every hit/kick"

One fan wrote:

"Better than 99% of the global population? Yes. Compared to high level pro fighters? Nah"

Another wrote:

"Him vs poatan will be a close fight"

Conor McGregor shares thoughts on Andrew Tate

Conor McGregor recently offered his take on controversial social media influencer Andrew Tate and referenced the legal battles that he is facing.

Tate and his brother Andrew have been accused of multiple crimes such as r*pe, abuse, human trafficking and conspiring to form a criminal group. The pair spent time inside of a Romanian jail last year, they were eventually released and placed under house arrest whilst investigations continued.

McGregor then recently shared his thoughts on the Tate brothers during a livestream with Duelbits. The Irishman expressed his support for the pair and admitted the charges they are facing aren't clear. He said:

"Thoughts on Andrew Tate. I like Andrew. You know, from what I see and hear, and the brothers -- I don't know the criminal aspects that they're up against. It seems a bit vague to me. You don't really get much information. So, and I haven't dug deep into it either. But from what I've seen, and what he's said, and how they carry themselves, they're good. They're okay in my book. 'Top G.'"

