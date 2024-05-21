Conor McGregor shares thoughts on Andrew Tate, says legal action against controversial influencer "seems a bit vague"

Conor McGregor has weighed in on polarizing social media influencer Andrew Tate, referencing the legal issues that the American-British celebrity has been embattled by. McGregor expressed his appreciation for 'Cobra' aka 'Top G.'

Additionally, the Irishman seemed to suggest that the legal action against the Tate brothers appears rather unclear.

Tate is heralded as one of the most prominent social media influencers around the globe. However, the former kickboxing champion's meteoric rise in regard to fame and wealth has been marked by multiple legal issues. In 2015, 'Cobra' was accused of assault and abuse by multiple women in the UK.

By 2019, the prosecution was still unable to prove Tate's guilt, owing to a purported lack of evidence. In April 2022, Andrew and his younger brother Tristan Tate were apprehended in Romania, as they'd reportedly held a couple of women against their will at one of their properties.

The Tates were let go after questioning. Nevertheless, in Dec. 2022, the brothers and their two female associates were arrested and jailed in Romania. They were suspected of human trafficking, r*pe, forming an organized criminal group to exploit women and other crimes. Behind bars till the end of March 2023, they were later shifted to house arrest.

The house arrest was lifted in Aug. 2023. To this day, the Tates aren't allowed to leave Romania until their legal matters are resolved. Besides, in March 2024, the Tates were detained owing to an arrest warrant issued by the UK's Westminster Magistrates Court. That was concerning the accusations against them over alleged sexual assaults perpetrated between 2012 and 2015.

Meanwhile, Romania's Bucharest Court of Appeal decreed that the Tate brothers could be extradited to the United Kingdom, albeit they'll first have to stand trial in Romania for their ongoing case wherein they're accused of human trafficking.

During a live stream with Duelbits, MMA legend Conor McGregor has now provided his opinion about Andrew Tate and the Tate brothers as a whole. Expressing his support for them, 'The Notorious' stated:

"Thoughts on Andrew Tate. I like Andrew. You know, from what I see and hear, and the brothers -- I don't know the criminal aspects that they're up against. It seems a bit vague to me. You don't really get much information. So, and I haven't dug deep into it either. But from what I've seen, and what he's said, and how they carry themselves, they're good. They're okay in my book. 'Top G.'"

Check out Conor McGregor's comments below (0:00-0:22):

Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate had previously voiced their support for Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor has consistently vocalized his belief that the Irish government isn't doing enough to safeguard their natives. He'd particularly criticized the government's approach toward illegal immigration into Ireland, in light of the Dublin riots in late 2023.

'The Notorious' further hinted that he could run for the office of president in Ireland and serve his nation.

The Tate brothers supported Conor McGregor in that regard. Furthermore, earlier this month, they indicated that they'd move to Ireland if McGregor becomes the Irish president. Presently, the brothers continue working as global influencers amid their legal battle in Romania.

As for McGregor, he's set to return in a welterweight bout against Michael Chandler at UFC 303 on June 29, 2024.

