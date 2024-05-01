Tristan Tate 'ready to move to Ireland' if UFC superstar Conor McGregor ascends to country's presidency

Tristan Tate and his brother, Andrew Tate, are interested in moving to Ireland if UFC superstar Conor McGregor becomes the president.

McGregor made his UFC debut 11 years ago in a 67-second knockout win against Marcus Brimage. Since then, the former two-division champion has established himself as one of the biggest superstars in MMA history and fully emerged into the mainstream spotlight.

Throughout his fighting career, 'The Notorious' has proudly represented Ireland. The Dublin native's love for his home country has led to an outcry for change over the last year, as he's claimed the political leaders aren't doing what's best for the people.

Conor McGregor has even teased a run for presidency once he's officially retired from combat sports. Earlier today, Tristan Tate took to Twitter and had this to say about the UFC superstar potentially becoming a politician for Ireland:

"F*ck it. If Connor McGregor becomes Irish president I'm moving to Ireland. At least part time. Buying an old castle and going hunting every day."

Andrew Tate responded in the Twitter comment section:

"Im in."

The Tate brothers could have more than one motive to potentially buy property in Ireland. They have voiced appreciation for their resident country of Romania but have also endured confusing times, as Romanian officials kept them behind bars for several months despite allegedly not having enough evidence to prosecute.

When is Conor McGregor fighting next?

Conor McGregor hasn't fought since suffering the infamous leg injury against Dustin Poirier in July 2021. Luckily, the former two-division UFC champion silenced the doubters and scheduled his highly-anticipated Octagon return for later this year.

On June 29, McGregor will headline UFC 303 during International Fight Week in Las Vegas, Nevada. The 35-year-old is scheduled to face his long-expected foe Michael Chandler, whom he coached against on 'The Ultimate Fighter Season 31.'

Chandler must also shake off the light rust, as he hasn't fought since being submitted by Poirier in November 2022. 'Iron' could have returned sooner but decided to wait for McGregor, which ultimately paid off.

McGregor vs Chandler will happen at 170 pounds, something the former hasn't done since defeating Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone in January 2020. Coincidentally, the Dublin native's last win was against Cerrone in the UFC 246 main event.

