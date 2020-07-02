If the UFC pays up, Jorge Masvidal will become the new king of the welterweight division, claims coach

Jorge Masvidal is more than ready to challenge for the title immediately, claims his coach

Jorge Masvidal intended to stay prepared for a fight against Usman, hoping that the UFC would give in to his demands for a pay raise

Jorge Masvidal

Even when Jorge Masvidal was in the middle of negotiations with the UFC regarding his next fight inside the Octagon, the “BMF” champion was training as if everything had already been agreed upon and the bout had been scheduled for the month of July which is when Masvidal hoped he would be challenging Kamaru Usman for the UFC welterweight title. Despite the coronavirus pandemic disrupting the training of most fighters around the world, Masvidal was still slogging in the gym the same way as he would before a fight. Jorge Masvidal intended to stay prepared for a fight against Usman, hoping that the UFC would give in to his demands for a pay raise but that wasn't the case.

If the UFC is willing to pay up, Jorge Masvidal will put on a show like never before, claims Brown

Speaking to MMA Fighting, Masvidal’s head coach Mike Brown claimed that Masvidal was fully focused on the fight with Usman.

“He’s been in every day. He’s in great shape. He’s ready to go. We had some great wrestlers in for him to train with. He was working with a couple of high level Penn State wrestlers. He was getting ready for the Usman fight. Jorge is a chameleon. He can mimic anybody."

Brown remains confident about the fact that once the UFC agrees to his demands, Jorge Masvidal will be prepared to get in there and destroy his opponent to become the new king of the welterweight division.

“Masvidal’s there. He’s ready to go. Once they come to an agreement, they give him the money he’s worth, then we’ll have a welterweight champ. He’s a guy who will literally be in the gym for four or five hours at a time working. He’ll do that on occasion where it’s too much but he loves long sessions. It shows. It shows why he can do a lot of different things. He’s got a lot of weapons in the tool box.”