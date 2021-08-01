"If the UFC wants to get it on, we'd do it in a second" - Bellator president Scott Coker issues open challenge for anyone to fight A.J. McKee

Bellator MMA president Scott Coker has expressed interest in putting on a cross-promotion fight involving A.J. McKee.

Speaking at the post-fight press conference of Bellator 263, Coker stated that he believes 'Mercenary' is currently the best 145-pound fighter in the world. The Bellator president wants to see McKee go up against fighters from other organizations.

"Listen, I would love to see him [A.J. McKee] fight, you know, against other people as well, as you guys would also. it's not gonna happen because it's not the UFC's business model to do it. But, you tell me this kid couldn't go in there and fight anybody right now, we already know, everybody knows he could do it. So, if they wanna get it on, then we'll do it in a second. So, that's how I feel." Scott Coker said in the press conference.

In the press conference, Coker also went on to call 'Mercenary' the future of MMA.

"This is the future of MMA, a kid that can do it all like this and... he's been doing this since he was three, four years old. He grew up in the gym, this is nothing new for him. So, you know, he's special and his dad told me when he came into my office, you know, five, six years ago. He said, 'This is the kid, he's special. I'm telling you right now.' And you know, he is right. The dad knew it. It's just part of his destiny."

Scott Coker took over the presidency of Bellator MMA in June 2014. Before that, he was the founder and CEO of Strikeforce.

A.J. McKee becomes the new 145-pound champion at Bellator 263

A.J. McKee dethroned Patricio Freire to become the new featherweight king of Bellator MMA. McKee caught 'Pitbull' in a standing guillotine choke in the first round and won the fight via technical submission.

With the victory, 'Mercenary' extended his winning streak to 18.

Khabib's cousin Usman Nurmagomedov also won his fight against Manny Muro via first-round TKO at the event. Watch the results and highlights from Bellator 263's main card here.

Edited by Avinash Tewari