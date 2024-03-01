"If you wanna get paid the most" - When Sean O'Malley discussed why Francis Ngannou shouldn't have left the UFC

In the midst of Francis Ngannou's departure from the UFC last January, Sean O'Malley was of the belief that it was a terrible mistake.

Ngannou and the UFC parted ways after failing to agree to a new contract. 'The Predator' had been pushing for the MMA promotion to allow him to compete in boxing matches, among other conditions - all of which the promotion did not agree to.

Instead, the Cameroonian opted to walk away from their offer on the table, which would have made him the highest paid heavyweight in the organization's history.

Whilst the power of hindsight would eventually prove Ngannou's decision correct, considering he is set to earn a minimum of $20 million for his upcoming boxing bout against Anthony Joshua, not everybody was on board with his choices at the time.

Speaking on EP. 221 of the TimboSugarShow, O'Malley labelled the KO artist the "scariest" fighter on the planet, believing that the only place for him to be showcasing his skills should be the UFC octagon. He said:

"The UFC...That's just where you wanna be, where you need to be...If you wanna get paid the most [and] get the most eyeballs, UFC...Francis is the scariest motherf*cker in the world, and he is not gonna fight in the UFC?"

Sean O'Malley slams Ryan Garcia for calling him out for an MMA bout

Boxing star Ryan Garcia recently called for his shot against Sean O'Malley and said that he would be open to facing the 135 pound champion in an MMA bout.

The callout in general is hardly a surprise, considering the pair have been in a feud with one another for a number of months. They also have each offered to fight the other in their respectivie disciplines, however, their threats were rarely taken seriously.

That was until 'King Ryan' took appeared on The MMA Hour last week and demanded an MMA bout against 'Sugar'.

In a recent episode of the TimboSugarShow, O'Malley hit back at Garcia's comments and labeled him "delusional" for thinking he'd have a chance against him in MMA. He said:

"Brother, I would kill you within minutes... It's not even realistic... It's crazy how stupid and delusional that is. It is a little bit crazy when I call out a boxer, a little bit. Not a ton, not a 100% crazy, just a little bit. When boxers say they want to fight in MMA, it's a 100% crazy."

He added:

"I would kick him in the f**king body, kick his little sticks. I would do whatever the f**k I wanted to. I could box him with MMA gloves."

