"If you want sportsmanship and idealism go watch the Olympics" - Ronda Rousey continues her support for Conor McGregor

Ronda Rousey has continued her support for Conor McGregor. ‘The Rowdy One’ had previously put forth a statement in support of McGregor after his UFC 264 injury loss against Dustin Poirier.

If you want sportsmanship and idealism go watch the @Olympics - lord knows they need the views — Ronda Rousey (@RondaRousey) July 12, 2021

Ronda Rousey’s aforementioned tweet is believed to be a reference to the ongoing criticism that’s being directed at Conor McGregor. Many in the combat sports world, as well as the pop culture realm as a whole, have condemned McGregor for hurling abuses and threats at Dustin Poirier and his wife Jolie Poirier after UFC 264.

The trilogy fight between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier ended after McGregor suffered a horrific leg injury towards the end of round one. The fight’s official verdict was a first-round TKO win for Poirier due to a doctor’s stoppage caused by McGregor’s leg injury.

Poirier and a few members of his family, including Dustin’s wife Jolie Poirier, subsequently entered the octagon to celebrate his win over Conor McGregor. The war of words between Poirier and McGregor continued regardless.

Furthermore, Jolie Poirier flipped the bird at McGregor inside the octagon. Conor McGregor, on his part, hurled abuses and threats at Dustin and Jolie.

Dustin Poirier mocking Conor McGregor’s iconic ‘Billionaire Strut’ after his gruesome leg injury, and Jolie Poirier flipping McGregor the bird has drawn criticism against the Poiriers. Similarly, McGregor has been strongly condemned for the abuses and threats that he directed against the Poiriers.

Ronda Rousey has continually supported Conor McGregor after UFC 264

Dustin and Jolie Poirier (left); UFC commentator Joe Rogan and Conor McGregor (right)

Former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey was one of the most prominent public personalities to support Conor McGregor after the public altercation between McGregor and the Poiriers. The UFC Hall of Famer and former WWE RAW women’s champion had taken to Twitter and stated:

“I’m amazed that as soon as you hit the ground you were already promoting the next fight @TheNotoriousMMA - I def wouldn’t have had the mind to do that. The other fighters, @ufc and media are lucky to have you.”

In response to Ronda Rousey’s tweet, Conor McGregor tweeted back and asserted:

“Thank you for the message Ronda! I appreciate it greatly”

Presently, the consensus in the combat sports world is that Conor McGregor is likely to return to the octagon in early 2022. His first fight back is expected to be a fourth fight against longtime rival Dustin Poirier.

Meanwhile, it’s believed that Poirier will be fighting UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira for the title later this year.

