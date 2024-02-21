“If he wants to” - Two-sport king Jonathan Haggerty says he’s open to rematch against flyweight kickboxing champ Superlek

ONE Championship’s pride in being the home of martial arts has helped establish a fanbase that has continuously seen high-level matchups between world-class athletes.

Reigning ONE bantamweight kickboxing and Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty recently made waves once again after putting together a striking masterclass against Felipe Lobo at ONE Fight Night 19.

‘The General’ had to overcome a knockdown in the first round to eventually retain his Muay Thai world championship via knockout and that led him to his longest winning streak within ONE Championship, extending it to six.

Looking ahead to his future, Haggerty is entertaining the thought of stepping inside the ONE circle against a fighter that he has history with in the form of Superlek Kiatmoo9.

Speaking with the South China Morning Post following his high-profile defense against Lobo, Haggerty opined that he would be open to fighting the current ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion again:

“He (Superlek) can get it as well if he wants to. Yeah, it’d be a great fight.”

Watch the full interview with Jonathan Haggerty below:

How Haggerty vs. Superlek 1 turned out

Back in 2018, ‘The General’ welcomed Superlek to his home country of the United Kingdom at Yokkao 31. Both fighters were taking their time before engaging with one another.

Reminiscent of his recent win over Takeru Segawa, ‘The Kicking Machine’ repeatedly targeted Haggerty’s lead leg to open up his combinations while the Englishman leaned on his reach advantage to get his own shots.

However, Haggerty suffered a cut in round two and the TKO win was awarded to Superlek after doctors called it off before the fighters answered the bell for round three.

A rematch would definitely be intriguing, but the big question will be whether it takes place in Superlek’s flyweight domain or Haggerty’s bantamweight kingdom.