“If you’re blocking, you’re not throwing” - Michael Bisping lays out Tom Aspinall’s path to victory against Sergei Pavlovich

UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping is backing his British counterpart, Tom Aspinall, to pick up the victory against Sergei Pavlovich at UFC 295.

Aspinall and Pavlovich will face off for the interim heavyweight title on just two weeks notice, following Jon Jones' canceled bout against Stipe Miocic. Their heavyweight showdown is set for this Saturday in New York at Madison Square Garden.

Heading into the bout, both fighters share a remarkably similar record in the octagon. Since making their debut, both Tom Aspinall and Sergei Pavlovich have a 6-1 record in the promotion and have secured all victories via a finish.

In regards to their losses, Pavlovich lost on his debut to Alistair Overeem. Meanwhile, Aspinall suffered a freak knee injury whilst fighting Curtis Blaydes last year.

Ahead of their interim heavyweight title clash this weekend, Michael Bisping weighed in on the fight on his YouTube channel.

According to Bisping, Tom Aspinall's path to victory lies in his footwork, use of kicks and whether or not he's able to take Sergei Pavlovich down. He stated:

"Tom's gonna throw a lot of lead kicks, because if you throw a lead kick, Sergei has to block it...If you're blocking, you're not throwing. I think that's gonna be a key weapon...Footwork, faint, level change and then takedown. That could be the beginning of the end...Tom Aspinall will be the interim heavyweight champion."

Tom Aspinall explains why 'older' version of himself would have said no to short notice fight at UFC 295

Speaking to Adam Catterall of TNT Sports to discuss the fight, Aspinall revealed that if he had received a short-notice call last year, he would have declined.

According to the Manchest-born fighter, his recovery from his ACL and MCL injuries also helped improve his pyscological health too. He explained:

"The old Tom Aspinall would have definitely said 'No.' 100 per cent. Like, obviously my body was not in a good spot and also my training is so good now because I'm training with heavyweights all the time now like every day. I know where I'm at, whereas before, I was only training with heavyweights like every so often."

Aspinall added:

"So, it was hard to kind of get a gauge of how fit I am, how strong I am... My body and mind are in such a good spot right now, it's just be silly to say 'No.'"

