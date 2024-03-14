"Ignoring all the bs is a must" - Tracy Cortez hands Kayla Harrison a reality check after latter's “disrespectful” behavior at UFC 300 fan Q&A claim

Tracy Cortez did not seem to be a fan of Kayla Harrison's recently viral reaction to the UFC 300 fan Q&A in Miami.

Harrison, who is set to debut with the promotion on UFC 300 against former bantamweight champion Holly Holm, spoke her thoughts on the promotional event during a recent edition of The MMA Hour. Appearing emotional, Harrison stated her distaste for the 'disrespectful' question from a fan that would later go viral, who essentially asked her teammate, Arman Tsarukyan, if he would sleep with her in Russian.

Harrison said:

"I looked like an idiot. I'm up on the stage laughing... It's disheartening, I think. It's disrespectful... I'm a mother [and] an advocate of sexual abuse. So in that sense, it was disrespectful that someone would ask that question, but more than that, you would never hear a female get asked: 'How many times would you have sex with Alex Pereira?'"

Of the many reacting to her statement, several active fighters took the defense of Harrison on social media. However, UFC flyweight Tracy Cortez suggested the former PFL champion get 'thick skin.'

In a comment that has seemingly been deleted, Cortez wrote:

"Oh gurl that's nothing, from one woman to another, you need thick skin in this industry and ignoring all the BS is a must! Welcome to the UFC"

Tracy Cortez's response to Kayla Harrison's comment on a question from the UFC 300 fan Q&A [Photo Courtesy @hollyyy__ on X]

Cortez received backlash from fans for her response, with some labeling it insensitive due to Harrison's well-known history of sexual assault. The judoka has previously spoken publicly about being abused by a former judo coach as a minor.

Kayla Harrison told Helwani that she understood she is now in the 'big leagues' and she is expecting to receive 'a lot more eyes' in the UFC compared to her time in the PFL.

What did the fan ask Arman Tsarukyan about Kayla Harrison at the UFC 300 fan Q&A?

The UFC 300 fan Q&A event received a lot more attention than many could have predicted. In one of its most controversial moments, lightweight Arman Tsarukyan was asked in Russian if he would sleep with his teammate Kayla Harrison, who sat next to him on stage.

Loosely translated to English, Tsarukyan was asked:

"Arman, the girl who is sitting next to you, how many sticks would you throw at her, bro? Be honest with me."

The phrase translates as slang, essentially asking the no. 4 ranked lightweight contender if he would sleep with Harrison.

Tsarukyan responded by saying 'a few' in Russian, to the delight of the fan.

Watch the fan question from the UFC 300 fan Q&A below: