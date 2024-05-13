Ihor Potieria appeals UFC 301 loss to Michel Pereira - "I want everything to be fair"

Ihor Potieria recently expressed his frustration with his most recent loss to Michel Pereira at UFC 301 and noted that he has made an appeal. The Ukrainian highlighted what the Brazilian had done during the finish and believes it should have resulted in a disqualification.

Pereira has showcased his flashy offense throughout his career and UFC 301 was no different. 'Demolidor' completed a backflip cartwheel that saw him land a knee on a grounded Potieria before submitting him with a standing guillotine when they returned to their feet.

Potieria shared a slow motion clip of the exchange on his Instagram account and shared a lengthy caption on why he has filed an appeal. The 27-year-old mentioned that he was informed by others that Pereira should have been disqualified and wants to ensure that there is an even playing field. He wrote:

"Three well-known athletic commissions in America said it was a disqualification, but the fight was in Brazil, so we'll see what the Rio de Janeiro athletic commission says about it, because at first they also wanted to make a disqualification. I accept everything that is offered to me and I want everything to be fair...Everyone only sees a cool somersault, but once again the rules are broken against me during the fight and I don't want this to go unpunished again."

Check out Ihor Potieria's full comments regarding his appeal of the UFC 301 loss to Michel Pereira below:

Who was Ihor Potieria originally scheduled to fight?

Ihor Potieria took a big risk by accepting the bout against Michel Pereira at UFC 301 as he was already scheduled to fight in Saudi Arabia.

Prior to his bout against Pereira being announced, the Ukrainian was scheduled to fight Sharabutdin Magomedov at the historic event. The bout would have been significant as it is the first ever UFC event at Kingdom Arena in Saudi Arabia.

Potieria vs. Magomedov was made official as UFC CEO Dana White tweeted a video announcing the card for the event. It would have been an intriguing bout as 'The Duelist' would have had an opportunity to hand 'Bullet' his first career loss.

Check out Dana White announcing the card for UFC Saudi Arabia below:

