Who is Sharabutdin Magomedov? All about undefeated KO machine 'Shara Bullet' fighting at UFC 294 in Abu Dhabi

The UFC 294 PPV event will feature several prominent fighters from the Caucasian region and middleweight prospect Sharabutdin Magomedov is one of them. The undefeated Dagestani fighter, nicknamed 'Shara Bullet', is one of the most promising fighters belonging to the 'Smesh factory'.

One might assume that Magomedov (11-0 MMA) must have a wrestling / combat sambo background, however, that's not quite the case. The 29-year-old belongs to a Kickboxing background and boasts a lethal striking-heavy style.

10 out of his 11 professional wins have come by way of KO/TKO. Fellow Russian Mikhail Ragozin is the only fighter that went the distance against 'Shara Bullet'.

The fighter is coming off a spectacular 8-second knockout win over Indian MMA fighter Kushal Vyas in his last fight that took place under the Thailand Fighting Championship umbrella. He stands out for his devastating kicking game and has finished four of his 11 opponents via kicks / knees.

The UFC has been actively seeking talent from regional scenes across the world for a few years. Magomedov's signing is a part of the same process. The news of 'Shara Bullet's' signing with the UFC was announced by his sponsor, Gorilla Supplements, in an Instagram post in July.

The UFC's middleweight division is home to some of the best strikers on its roster. The rise of grapplers like Bo Nickal and Khamzat Chimaev has been a great addition to its roster.

It will be interesting to see how Sharabutdin Magomedov works his way to the top.

Sharabutdin Magomedov's public conduct could be a matter of concern for the UFC

Sharabutdin Magomedov steps inside the MMA cage with mean intentions and that's exactly what's expected from a prize fighter of the highest calibre.

However, self control is a virtue that's needed in a trained killer as it can change the course of someone's life with one clean strike. This is one area where the Kickboxing ace seems to be lagging.

Magomedov found himself in the middle of a controversy when he assaulted a stranger in a mall because he was kissing in girlfriend in public. The 29-year-old took offence to the person making a public display of affection and got into a fist fight.

After the trouble seemed to be over, Magomedov waited at the mall's entrance and Sucker punched the person while he was leaving. The extended footage showed the MMA fighter stomping on the person's head afterward.

Watch the altercation below:

He found himself in another controversy when he punched his opponent in a grappling contest after faking a tap.

The UFC has not been forgiving of fighters that misbehave, at least in most cases. Do you think Sharabutdin Magomedov's behavior will be a cause of concern for them?