UFC Jacksonville: Brendan Allen stuns Bruno Silva with highlight-reel finish to extend winning streak to five

Brendan Allen extended his winning streak to five fights with a first-round submission against Bruno Silva.

The UFC’s latest event featured a trip to Jacksonville, Florida, for UFC on ABC 5. After an action-packed preliminary card, the main card opened up with a middleweight matchup between Allen and Silva.

In the first two minutes, Silva landed several clean shots, which ‘All In’ wore well. Allen quickly turned the tide and started to light up the Brazilian in the striking department. With less than 30 seconds before the end of round one, Allen secured back control and locked in a rear-naked choke for a first-round submission win.

Allen continues to solidify himself as a legitimate threat in the UFC middleweight division. Since losing against Chris Curtis in December 2021, ‘All In’ has secured five consecutive wins, including four inside the distance. He’s currently ranked number thirteen but hopes to get a huge step up in competition next time out.

Spinnin Backfist @SpinninBackfist this was so smooth from Brendan Allen. great performance by him #UFCJacksonville this was so smooth from Brendan Allen. great performance by him #UFCJacksonville https://t.co/TVQFbthATT

Brendan Allen calls out Israel Adesanya for future title fights, wants Jared Cannonier or Dricus Du Plessis next

It’s no secret that the UFC middleweight division lacks title contenders due to Israel Adesanya’s dominance. As a result, Brendan Allen could be closer to a title shot than some people might expect. During his post-fight interview with Daniel Cormier, Allen was handed the microphone and had this to say:

“I’m the youngest guy in the top fifteen with some of the most fights. I’m really doing this, I’m been out here, and I haven’t even reached my prime. I haven’t shown everything. I will be the next champion. I’m the only guy to be able to threaten the actual champion everywhere.”

Allen continued by saying:

“With that being said. Izzy, and new in 2024, I’m coming. Next, I don’t know what’s all lined up, but maybe Jared Cannonier for a title shot or for a title eliminator or, if Dricus losses, I want to beat that butt.”

Jared Cannonier last fought on June 17, defeating Marvin Vettori by unanimous. He now looks to secure a title shot in his next fight. Meanwhile, Robert Whittaker and Robert Whittaker vs. Dricus Du Plessis is scheduled for July 8 at UFC 290.

Only time will tell if Brendan Allen fights any of the fighters he called out.

Marc Raimondi @marcraimondi Allen gets the rear-naked choke finish. Wow! Five straight for Allen now. Time for a big fight for him in the middleweight division. #UFCJacksonville Allen gets the rear-naked choke finish. Wow! Five straight for Allen now. Time for a big fight for him in the middleweight division. #UFCJacksonville

