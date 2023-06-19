"Is Jared Cannonier the new CEO of EPO?" - Fans make wild accusations after middleweight's incredible performance against Marvin Vettori

Jared Cannonier's impressive performance this weekend has brought out the MMA conspiracy theorists, with some now accusing the middleweight contender of being on performance-enhancing drugs (PEDs).
Cannonier and Marvin Vettori headined UFC Vegas 75 and put on a Fight of the Night performance. The bout went the distance and after a fairly back-and-forth first round, during which 'The Italian Dream' rocked 'The Killa Gorilla', the 39-year-old quickly recovered and dominated the rest of the fight.
Jared Cannonier eventually hand his hand raised via unanimous decision (49-45, 49-45, 48-46) as well as setting a brand new UFC middleweight record for significant strikes thrown in a fight (241).
Following Cannonier's performance, which has seen him return to the 185-pound title fold, some MMA fans have questioned his legitmacy. One fan even claimed that the only reason a 39-year-old would be able to fight as well as him was because he was taking EPO.
They wrote:
"Setting the significant strike at 39...Did not gas the entire fight...Has never had this good cardio or high workrate in his entire career...THIS BEGS THE QUESTION: Is Jared Cannonier the new CEO of EPO?"
Fans have since been responding to the above post, with a mix of those defending the No.4-ranked middleweight or similarly accusing him:
"Yes. 39, being jacked, big insane cardio. Is that even a question?"
Another fan claimed that Jared Cannonier and bantamweight Merab Dvalishvili should betweem themselves for the 'CEO of EPO' title:
"Him and Merab need to fight for that title."
Check out more fan reactions below:
Jared Cannonier open to fighting Khamzat Chimaev on one condition
Following his dominant performance against Marvin Vettori, Jared Cannonier spoke to the media at the post-fight press conference.
During the presser, Cannonier was asked whether or not he'd be open to facing Khamzat Chimaev should the 29-year-old fight at middleweight next. According to 'The Killa Gorilla', it's a fight he's open to but only if it was a No.1 contender bout.
He explained:
"He's not even ranked in middleweight, is he? So, I mean, I know he's popular. Everybody wants to see him do his thing and stuff like that. If they called me and say, 'Hey, Khamzat for [number one] contender's match?' That's a yes. I'm trying to get to the title. I'm not just fighting to entertain you people."
Cannonier added:
I know you guys want to see it. I know it'll be a good fight. If that fight gets me the title shot, yes. I just beat number three, I'm not looking back, I'm looking forward. So, if Dana [White] and Hunter [Campbell] say, '[Khamzat's] between you and the champion, that's something we can talk about," said Jared Cannonier.
Catch the 39-year-old's comments here: